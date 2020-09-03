WATCH | The guy can run! Here's why Dladla Mshunqisi is the talk of Mzansi

Gqom artist Dladla Mshunqisi is the talk of Mzansi thanks to a viral video of the chubby musician running from the police, after things went haywire at an impromptu protest staged by Durban-based artists against Covid-19 regulations.

According to Sowetan, several artists were arrested after conducting an illegal strike on the N3 near Durban in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday. They were protesting against Covid-19 regulations related to hosting events and demanded that the government open up the entertainment industry.

Videos and pictures of protesters being chased and arrested went viral on social media under the hashtag #VulaPresident. However, there was one video that left tweeps dead with laughter.

Dladla Mshunqisi running for his life shouldn't have been as funny as it turned out to be on Twitter, but it was. It left tweeps both shook at how fast he can run and how hilarious the whole ordeal was.

Users even edited his songs into the video. It doesn't help that Mshunqisi is almost always shouting in his songs, which makes the perfect ambience for a hectic scene.