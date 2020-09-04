TshisaLIVE

Boss moves! 'Uzalo' actress Gugu Gumede gets a new ride worth R1.2m

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
04 September 2020 - 13:00
Gugu Gumede has a new car and crib.
Gugu Gumede has a new car and crib.
Image: Gugu Gumede's Instagram

Uzalo actress Gugu Gumede is out here serving goals after she secured a new house and car in the same week.

The star was the toast of social media on Thursday when she took to Instagram to post a series of snaps of her new ride, a silver Land Rover Range Rover Sport.

In a video of the reveal, Gugu screamed with excitement after securing her new baby.

According to Land Rover the car retails from R1.2m.

Gugu said God had blessed her to thrive in the “time of famine”.

The new car comes in the same week that Gugu signed the transfer papers on her first home.

Within one week, I signed the transfer docs to my first home and got this baby too. God did that,” she added.

Gugu encouraged her fans to create a legacy for themselves and never stop believing in their dreams.

“To all single queens creating legacies and building generational wealth, you’ve got this. Our dreams are valid, let’s build. Put in the work. We really are our ancestors’ wildest dreams.”

READ MORE

Gugu Gumede spills the tea on why she ditched the weaves

Gugu is keeping it natural.
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

Gugu Gumede: Playing a role can screw you up and mess with your mind

Gugu Gumede opens up about the emotional toll that acting can take on you.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Gugu Gumede: I could never practice polygamy but I respect those who do

Gugu opens up about her Uzalo character.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Gugu Gumede: I've learnt that not everyone is rooting for you

Gugu says there is a lot of people pretending in the industry.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | Khabzela’s pain left ‘The River’ fans ready to march to Phathu's ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Makhadzi on her hectic past, being exploited and singing at taxi ranks TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | 'Going in'- Janet Jackson gushes over 'Jerusalema' TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Rakgadi of the fashion show'- DJ Maphorisa gets dragged for outfit ‘moemish’ TshisaLIVE
  5. Pearl Thusi & DJ Zinhle slam 'dating' rumours: We don’t even entertain it TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Parties, hampers & security upgrades: 5 key points from Mokonyane's state ...
Nateniël Julies' death: Third police suspect appears in court
X