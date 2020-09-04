TshisaLIVE

Chadwick Boseman was 'determined' to film 'Black Panther 2' before his death - reports

Here’s who SA celebs think should take over his throne

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
04 September 2020 - 06:00
Chadwick Boseman won over audiences around the world with his role as the Black Panther.
Image: Supplied/ Marvel

Despite battling colon cancer for four years, Chadwick Boseman was reportedly convinced he would be fit and strong enough to take up his role as Black Panther in the upcoming sequel to the blockbuster film.

The star died at the weekend at the age of 43, sending shock waves and a flood of tributes from around the world.

A source close to Chadwick told The Hollywood Reporter that the actor had become noticeably thin in recent months but was convinced, even up to a week before his death, that he was going to beat cancer and be able to regain the weight for the sequel.

Filming was reportedly set for March next year, with preparations pencilled in to start this month.

Only a few close friends, family and colleagues knew about Chadwick's condition, with the publication saying no-one on the set of Black Panther was aware of his illness.

Disney sources said the company was still processing its grief and had not started discussing a way forward for Black Panther 2.

SA veteran actress Connie Chiume hinted at the film moving forward in production, writing in her tribute to Chadwick that the cast had received good news late last month and had looked forward to seeing him on set next year.

“I am in so much pain, Chadwick. I was looking forward to seeing you again next year. We just received our good news about Black Panther 2 and today I wake up to this. Rest in peace, Chadwick Boseman. Wakanda forever!” she wrote earlier this week.

Like many around the world, SA celebs have speculated about how they believe the next Black Panther film should be handled.

Actor and politician Fana Mokoena believes the film should go back to the story of Chadwick's father in the film King T'Chaka, and give Atandwa Kani the role.

Rapper Stogie T said the comics had already set out that Chadwick's on-screen sister should take over the role.

Lebo Mashile agreed with the sentiment, saying actress Letitia Wright would make a great Black Panther.

She also suggested former Generations: The Legacy actor Vuyo Dabula.

