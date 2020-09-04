TshisaLIVE

Film starring the late Candy Moloi & Charles Maja scoops international award

04 September 2020 - 09:07
Late actors Charles Maja and Candy Moloi both starred in the film 'Bogoshi Bjaka'.
Image: Skeem Saam/Twitter and Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Noko Mashilo

Bogoshi Bjaka, a film starring late actors Charles “Big Boy” Maja and Candy “Vho Makhadzi” Moloi recently scooped two coveted international awards at the Crown Wood International Film Festival in Kolkata, India.

The late actors, who both died earlier this year, starred in the film alongside Sipho Eric Ndlovu, David Mello and Innocent Sadiki.

Charles, who is best known for his role as Big Boy on Skeem Saam, died in April after suffering a stroke. Candy, of Muvhango fame, died in July after a long battle with cancer, aged 67.

The Sepedi film about two blood brothers from a royal family who are at loggerheads over the chieftaincy, won two awards at the festival: for best feature film and best woman filmmaker, for producer Lizzy Moloto. 

This was in addition to being nominated for best film at the Hollywood International Golden Film Awards in Los Angeles in August, where it made it to the finals.

Director Percy Maboane expressed his pride at the film being recognised internationally.

“We are delighted that the film won an award for producer Lizzy Moloto in National Women’s Month.

“We are proud to share and celebrate the film’s success with South Africans, and we congratulate the cast and crew for making the country proud,” said director.

Watch a snippet from the film below:

TshisaLIVE
