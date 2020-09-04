IN MEMES | Zodwa from 'Gomora' got fans nostalgic with that ‘Pinky Pinky’ story

Thursday night's episode of Gomora took most viewers on a nostalgic journey down memory lane back to primary school in the townships and villages when they spoke about legendary mythical creatures and ghosts such as Pinky Pinky.

The conversation between Mohato (played by Ernest Msibi) and Zodwa (played by Sana Mchunu) left tweeps in stitches but also reminded them of some of the urban legends they “lived through”.

The pair had an interesting and equally hilarious convo about the ghosts that were living their best lives at Gomora high. The viewers know there's no such as the lights and sounds Zodwa described were actually Ntokozo and Buhle's secret date in one of the classes.

However, the Pinky Pinky and Vera the Ghost convos had them hooked!

For those who were completely lost — either because you were born in the late 90s or early 2000s, or because you grew up in the burbs — Pinky Pinky is an urban legend in SA. It is known mostly in townships or rural areas, where pit toilets were popular at schools.

This mythical creature is often described as a kind of featureless, bogeyman, a pink tokoloshe who lives in the girls’ and boys’ toilets at schools. Most South African children grew up afraid of the monster which apparently waited for young girls and boys in the toilets to either rape or murder them.

Meanwhile, Vera the Ghost, is the spirit of a sinful white girl who apparently haunted people in the townships during apartheid.

Needless to say most tweeps were transported right back to their childhoods.

“All this talk of Pinky-Pinky on #Gomora took me back to primary school,” one tweep said.

“Ah Zodwa, vera the ghost or pinky pinky? Names I haven't heard in a long time #GomoraMzansi #Gomora,” another tweep shared.

It seems that others still want to know if the monsters are even real.

