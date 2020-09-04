'Long live the king!' - Mzansi Beyhive celebrates Beyoncé’s birthday

Bring out the cake and juice. It's Beyoncé’s birthday and Mzansi is celebrating.

The queen of, well, everything turned 39 on Friday, and the internet had a huge party in her honour.

According to Hello! magazine, Bey planned to spend the day with her close friends and family, including her hubby Jay-Z, daughter Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi.

The Covid-19 pandemic will no doubt mean any party Bey has will be a low-key affair, and with the busy schedule she has been keeping ahead of the release of her visual album Black is King, she may appreciate a less hectic bash.

The star is known to keep her birthday parties on the low, but was surprised with a birthday serenade last year.