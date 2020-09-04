'Long live the king!' - Mzansi Beyhive celebrates Beyoncé’s birthday
Bring out the cake and juice. It's Beyoncé’s birthday and Mzansi is celebrating.
The queen of, well, everything turned 39 on Friday, and the internet had a huge party in her honour.
According to Hello! magazine, Bey planned to spend the day with her close friends and family, including her hubby Jay-Z, daughter Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi.
The Covid-19 pandemic will no doubt mean any party Bey has will be a low-key affair, and with the busy schedule she has been keeping ahead of the release of her visual album Black is King, she may appreciate a less hectic bash.
The star is known to keep her birthday parties on the low, but was surprised with a birthday serenade last year.
The year before she celebrated while on a getaway in Italy. She took to Instagram shortly after her birthday to reflect on her life so far.
“I’m looking forward to continuing to learn from my past, living in the present, and surrendering to the future,” she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
At 36, I became a new mother of 3. I breastfed twins. I renewed my vows with my husband of ten years. I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything Is Love. And we’ve been touring with our family around the world, and loving it. This year has been monumental for me. I thank God for everyone in my life. Thank you for all the positivity and for the beautiful birthday wishes. I’m looking forward to continuing to learn from my past, living in the present, and surrendering to the future. I love you, Hive. B
Her birthday, affectionately dubbed "Bey Day", has been set aside by Beyoncé's fans around the world as the most important day on the calendar.
In Mzansi, the words #BeyDay and Beyoncé dominated the Twitter trends list as fans flooded social media with birthday wishes for the star.
The local Beyhive gushed over their queen, hailed her the “greatest entertainer of all time” and watched her visual albums in celebration.
ugh. it’s going to be such a lovely day. #BeyDay pic.twitter.com/jJ7N4brc2M— Mpho M. (@Mpho_McGregor) September 4, 2020
#BeyDay #Beyonce it’s the Queens birthday ♥️👑 pic.twitter.com/XjxiPKSR1Z— Bonginkosi_M⚛️ (@Bonginkocy_m) September 4, 2020
Happy Birthday to my favorite girlie @Beyonce 😍❤️🐝 #Beyoncé #BeyDay pic.twitter.com/8iWrLdz9Jl— Buhle Mazibuko (@Bubu_Mazibuko) September 4, 2020
LONG LIVE THE KING!!! #BeyDay pic.twitter.com/NIlUXC1fVD— #HAPPYBIRTHDAYBEYONCÉ (@ItsGlobalLon) September 3, 2020
May the Bey 4th be with you!#HappyBirthdayBeyonce #BeyDay pic.twitter.com/YwprWHL1jE— Dzithe (@MudzithePhiri) September 4, 2020
Today it’s #BeyDay I’m watching #homecoming to celebrate 🎉 happy birthday @Beyonce 🐝 pic.twitter.com/0kzCOL9acL— Rakgadi T🇬🇦 (@TherealMadamT) September 3, 2020
Happy birthday to the greatest entertainer of all time! Beyoncé #BeyDay pic.twitter.com/dozFLQWPSm— Lwando Mbelu (@LwandoMbelu) September 4, 2020
It's #BeyDay !!! May the Bey 4th be with you! Tap into your greatness! Happy birthday @Beyonce !! Love you die! #HappyBirthdayBeyonce pic.twitter.com/6fM8i3cSkt— Dzithe (@MudzithePhiri) September 4, 2020