TshisaLIVE

'Long live the king!' - Mzansi Beyhive celebrates Beyoncé’s birthday

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
04 September 2020 - 14:00
Beyoncé celebrates her birthday on Friday.
Beyoncé celebrates her birthday on Friday.
Image: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Bring out the cake and juice. It's Beyoncé’s birthday and Mzansi is celebrating.

The queen of, well, everything turned 39 on Friday, and the internet had a huge party in her honour. 

According to Hello! magazine, Bey planned to spend the day with her close friends and family, including her hubby Jay-Z, daughter Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi.

The Covid-19 pandemic will no doubt mean any party Bey has will be a low-key affair, and with the busy schedule she has been keeping ahead of the release of her visual album Black is King, she may appreciate a less hectic bash.

The star is known to keep her birthday parties on the low, but was surprised with a birthday serenade last year.

The year before she celebrated while on a getaway in Italy. She took to Instagram shortly after her birthday to reflect on her life so far.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to learn from my past, living in the present, and surrendering to the future,” she wrote.

Her birthday, affectionately dubbed "Bey Day", has been set aside by Beyoncé's fans around the world as the most important day on the calendar.

In Mzansi, the words #BeyDay and Beyoncé dominated the Twitter trends list as fans flooded social media with birthday wishes for the star.

The local Beyhive gushed over their queen, hailed her the “greatest entertainer of all time” and watched her visual albums in celebration.

Pearl Thusi shares clip of Beyoncé saying 'Brown Skin Girl' is for women of all shades to settle score

Earlier this month, Pearl shared a picture of herself in a bikini and captioned it with the song's lyrics
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Beyonce delights fans with stylised visual album 'Black Is King'

Pop royalty Beyonce on Friday released her much-hyped visual album "Black Is King," an aesthetically ambitious video billed as a companion to her ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

WATCH | Somizi is 'proud' Mary Twala’s last gig was Beyoncé's 'Black Is King'

Somizi is super proud of his mom.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | Khabzela’s pain left ‘The River’ fans ready to march to Phathu's ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Makhadzi on her hectic past, being exploited and singing at taxi ranks TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | 'Going in'- Janet Jackson gushes over 'Jerusalema' TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Rakgadi of the fashion show'- DJ Maphorisa gets dragged for outfit ‘moemish’ TshisaLIVE
  5. Pearl Thusi & DJ Zinhle slam 'dating' rumours: We don’t even entertain it TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I am coloured, I am proud!' Eldorado schoolgirl delivers powerful poem at ...
Parties, hampers & security upgrades: 5 key points from Mokonyane's state ...
X