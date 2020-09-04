Rami Chuene and Cassper defend Master KG: 'Hating on him won’t help'

Actress Rami Chuene and rapper Cassper Nyovest have joined the army of fans defending Master KG, after critics took shots at him for acting like “a groupie” over his latest success.

It's been a crazy week and a bit for Master KG and Nomcebo, with their hit single Jerusalema reaching 100 million streams on YouTube and featured by global superstars Janet Jackson and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The song is also charting around the world, including at number two on the Shazam Global Charts, and spawned a viral dance challenge from India to Indonesia and Inanda.

But not everyone is happy with the star's success and after he thanked Ronaldo and Janet for their love, he was accused of acting like “a groupie”.

Former The Queen actress Rami took to Twitter to set the haters straight, telling them that it was Master KG's season and they should let him be.

“Go peinelwa and hating on him won’t help, leave the man to enjoy his glory,” she wrote, adding that “he deserves all of it”.