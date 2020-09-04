TshisaLIVE

Rasta catches heat for 'Chadwick Boseman portrait' moemish

Rasta painted a guy he claims is Chadwick Boseman but the streets are wilding!

04 September 2020 - 10:00
Rasta paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman.
Rasta paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman.
Image: Twitter/Rasta the artist

It seems like Mzansi is fed up of Rasta “representing” SA in the portraits game, especially after they saw his latest offering of the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

The thing is, the guy Rasta drew looks nothing like the beloved actor who touched many hearts across the world as Marvel's first black superhero.

Chadwick died last week at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer and tributes of all kinds have flooded the TL and mainstream media since his death was announced.

Rasta, unprovoked, did what he is now famous for and attempted to paint the actor. If the fact that the painting itself was obviously not the best Mzansi has to offer, Rasta went and tagged Chadwick.

Mzansi was not impressed.

The artist landed on the trends list again, as people questioned why he would share the painting.

Some tweeps are already anticipating the dragging that American Twitter will unleash should Rasta's painting go viral and are planning to hand him to the cyber wolves.

“No-one will be there to rescue Rasta when American Twitter comes for him,” said one tweep.

“Guys but the Rasta painting just shows how talented he is. Chadwick, Lionel Richie, Barry White and Teddy Pendergrass all in one painting,” added another.

“At this point, Rasta is really just wasting paint,” TV personality Sizwe Dhlomo said.

READ MORE

Spiteful or genuine? Rasta slammed for his Zenande Mfenyana portrait

Spiteful or genuine respect? Twitter has a lot to say about Rasta's painting of Zenande Mfenyana.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Ayanda Thabethe slams Rasta for botched Bob Mabena portrait

"'Imagine people covering a story of your loved one being painted by this guy, but he is busy painting the wrong person intentionally."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Mmusi Maimane approves Rasta's painting of Andrew Mlangeni

Rasta is getting all the praise on his painting of Andrew Mlangeni.
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Twitter has mixed responses to Rasta's painting of Mary Twala - 'is that really her?'

Rasta has not completely won tweeps over with his portrait of Mary Twala
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | Khabzela’s pain left ‘The River’ fans ready to march to Phathu's ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Makhadzi on her hectic past, being exploited and singing at taxi ranks TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | 'Going in'- Janet Jackson gushes over 'Jerusalema' TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Rakgadi of the fashion show'- DJ Maphorisa gets dragged for outfit ‘moemish’ TshisaLIVE
  5. Pearl Thusi & DJ Zinhle slam 'dating' rumours: We don’t even entertain it TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Parties, hampers & security upgrades: 5 key points from Mokonyane's state ...
Nateniël Julies' death: Third police suspect appears in court
X