'Reform is a myth'- Actress Samkelo Ndlovu is gatvol of load-shedding

Actress Samkelo Ndlovu has joined thousands of South Africans who have taken to social media to share their frustration and the inconvenience of load-shedding.

Samkelo took to Twitter to vent about planned load-shedding in her area for the next two weeks.

“Yoh! Just checked my area's load-shedding schedule. How are we load-shedding every day for the next two weeks?," she asked.

She was super-frustrated and questioned where her tax money was going.

“I’ll take any job to just move me to New Zealand because where the f**k is my tax actually going? Every state-owned company is the pits and reform is a myth,” she tweeted.