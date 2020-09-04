TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 'I am very much alive' - Masoja Msiza rubbishes death rumours

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
04 September 2020 - 10:29
Masoja Msiza has slammed rumours that he died.
Image: Via Uzalo's Facebook

Popular Uzalo actor Masoja Msiza has cleared the air on rumours that he died this week, telling fans it was the work of the enemy.

The star has captured the hearts of Mzansi with his work in several roles, including as Nkunzi Mhlongo on Uzalo, so many were shocked when a social media report surfaced on Thursday claiming he had died in a car accident.

The star took to Twitter to reassure fans that he was still very much alive.

“I am alive, well, and kicking. It is through the mercy of God. I am aware that there are malicious rumours that are spreading like wildfire. They are escalating ... All I can say is it is the work of the envious, jealous and haters.”

He said haters were trying to bring him down, but he was too focused on winning.

“Haters don't hate you, they hate themselves because you represent what they wish to become. Winners focus on winning, losers focus on winners.”

Masoja is not the only star to fall victim to a death hoax. Veteran actress Sophie Ndaba has previously slammed rumours that she had died.

She told fans last year that the rumours took a serious toll on her and her family.

“It's heartbreaking to read messages that I'm dead. It's the second time this year this has happened and it's extremely traumatic to my family, friends and especially my kids. To address the rumours I'm alive and kicking and, God willing, I'm not going anywhere any time soon.” 

She explained to TshisaLIVE previously that trolls need to think about the effect such rumours have on her family.

“My son, who was at school at the time, tried to call me, but couldn't get hold of me. Do people who start these rumours even think about what it does to our children or that parents can end up having a heart attack?” 

