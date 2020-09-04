WATCH | 'I am very much alive' - Masoja Msiza rubbishes death rumours

Popular Uzalo actor Masoja Msiza has cleared the air on rumours that he died this week, telling fans it was the work of the enemy.

The star has captured the hearts of Mzansi with his work in several roles, including as Nkunzi Mhlongo on Uzalo, so many were shocked when a social media report surfaced on Thursday claiming he had died in a car accident.

The star took to Twitter to reassure fans that he was still very much alive.

“I am alive, well, and kicking. It is through the mercy of God. I am aware that there are malicious rumours that are spreading like wildfire. They are escalating ... All I can say is it is the work of the envious, jealous and haters.”

He said haters were trying to bring him down, but he was too focused on winning.

“Haters don't hate you, they hate themselves because you represent what they wish to become. Winners focus on winning, losers focus on winners.”