Babes Wodumo returns from year-long social media hiatus — here’s what she had to say
Artist Babes Wodumo has returned to Instagram after a social media break, reminding fans that she’s still an active and fierce gqom queen.
We all need a little time away from the socials. From trolls to the pressures of keeping up appearances, sometimes a girl just needs a break. Musician Babes has come back to Insta stronger than ever.
The star took a year’s hiatus from social media and returned this week to remind her beloved follower’s that her single idandokazi is out now.
it’s never too late! I’m back,” said Babes.
Though the gqom star hasn’t said exactly why she left the 'gram in the first place, the hiatus came after her Twitter account was allegedly hacked.
Babes apologised for the attacks from the hacker, including hateful tweets directed at minister of transport Fikile Mbalula and actress Pearl Thusi.
The account has since been deleted.
Before her cleanse, the star’s life was shrouded in controversy.
In 2019, Babes was slapped by her boyfriend Mampintsha during a live chat with fans on Instagram. A video of the incident went viral, causing outrage across the nation.
Both Babes and Mampintsha laid charges of assault against each other, with Mampintsha arrested and released on R2,000 bail. The star admitted to hitting Babes but claimed that she allegedly assaulted him first.
Their assault cases were referred to Families SA for mediation and has since been resolved.