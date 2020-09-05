Babes Wodumo returns from year-long social media hiatus — here’s what she had to say

Artist Babes Wodumo has returned to Instagram after a social media break, reminding fans that she’s still an active and fierce gqom queen.

We all need a little time away from the socials. From trolls to the pressures of keeping up appearances, sometimes a girl just needs a break. Musician Babes has come back to Insta stronger than ever.

The star took a year’s hiatus from social media and returned this week to remind her beloved follower’s that her single idandokazi is out now.