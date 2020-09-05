TshisaLIVE

Balloons, besties and the nation's bae — Inside Ntando Duma’s birthday dinner

05 September 2020 - 13:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Media personality Ntando Duma celebrates her 25th birthday
Image: Instagram/Ntando Duma

We just keep dancing like we’re 22, but actress Ntando Duma celebrated her 25th birthday this week in opulence at an elegant bash with a star-studded guest list.

In these unprecedented times, all we can do is celebrate the good moments, and that is exactly what The Queen star did when she showed us inside her red and white themed birthday party.

The star was seen wearing a red gown, surrounded by pink, cream and red balloons, as she hung out with family and celeb friends.

Shimza, influencer Nadia Jaftha and EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi are just a few names of the stars who celebrated their friend.

The star thanked her family and friends for celebrating her special day, with personalised Instagram posts dedicated to each.

This isn’t her first bash of the pandemic.

Earlier this year, Ntando and bae Junior de Rocka were criticised for celebrating their daughter Sbahle’s birthday with a lavish party.

Ntando defended having the get-together, saying that the eight partygoers practised and maintained Covid-19 safety measures.

“For those who were/are concerned and in disbelief that we (Sbahle’s dad and I) hosted our daughter her dream birthday celebration during lockdown. Yes! We definitely did that with family members as we stayed covered and protected while at it,” said Ntando.

