Balloons, besties and the nation's bae — Inside Ntando Duma’s birthday dinner

We just keep dancing like we’re 22, but actress Ntando Duma celebrated her 25th birthday this week in opulence at an elegant bash with a star-studded guest list.

In these unprecedented times, all we can do is celebrate the good moments, and that is exactly what The Queen star did when she showed us inside her red and white themed birthday party.

The star was seen wearing a red gown, surrounded by pink, cream and red balloons, as she hung out with family and celeb friends.

Shimza, influencer Nadia Jaftha and EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi are just a few names of the stars who celebrated their friend.