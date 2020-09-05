DJ Lamiez Holworthy opens up about colourism
'I grew up around people who made me feel like there's something wrong with my dark skin'
TV star DJ Lamiez Holworthy has opened up about dealing with colourism, saying she grew up around people who made her feel like there was something wrong with her dark skin.
In the age of Beyonce’s Brown Skin Girl, many conversations have been popping up on our TLs lately. One of them is about colourism, or discriminating against someone because of their skin colour.
TV personality Lamiez joined the convo when a tweep responded to a photo of herself with Khuli Chana by advertising skin lightening products.
The star didn’t take too kindly to the post trying to sell her something she clearly doesn’t want.
“No offence to anyone who deems it fit to bleach their skin, but me? I love my dark skin wholeheartedly! Now more than ever. Especially because I grew up around people who made me feel like there was something wrong with it,” said Lamiez.
😐 mara nna ka thlolwa waitsi.— 𝔻𝕁 𝕃𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕖𝕫 ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕙𝕪 (@LamiezHolworthy) August 30, 2020
No offense to anyone who deems it fit to bleach their skin but me? I my dark skin wholeheartedly!
Now more than ever. Especially coz I grew up around people who made me feel like there was something wrong with it. https://t.co/nnj4ShUTKc
Fans agreed with the star, sharing their own journeys of self-love.
The musician responded to a fan vy saying she thanks God her mom taught her how to love her own skin.
Re ka lapa Ke bo “you’re pretty for a dark skinned girl”— 𝔻𝕁 𝕃𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕖𝕫 ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕙𝕪 (@LamiezHolworthy) August 30, 2020
Also,you’d be surprised at how much Indian people bleach!
Also coz colorism is a real thing- the lighter,the more superior!
Thank God my mom Ke lepara and made me love my dark skin from a s long as I could remember. https://t.co/kXq6jOOfnR
Other celebs have weighed in on the colourism debate in recent weeks.
TV and media personality Kuli Roberts took to Twitter to encourage dark-skinned women to love themselves. She said we are not going to raise a generation of children hating themselves.
“We are not going to have a generation of dark-skinned kids hating their complexions because of you. Not today, satan,” she said in a post last month.