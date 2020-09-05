Love is in the air! Tino Chinyani spoils baby mama Simz Ngema with a trip to 'paradise'
TV presenter Tino Chinyani recently spoiled his baby-mama, actress Simz Ngema, with a weekend in “paradise” for the star’s birthday.
With the crushing weight of the pandemic sitting on our shoulders, a weekend away with bae is one of the best things in the world.
Tino took the time to shower his girlfriend Simz with a relaxing vacay in “paradise”, and showed the world their love for each other.
In an Instagram post, Tino surprised Simz with the trip, and posted snaps of their getaway.
Though the couple didn't reveal the exact location of their vacation, they were seen getting cosy in a jacuzzi.
Tino also gushed over his “mother of nations”, saying that she made him want to be a better man.
“Words can’t even begin to describe how much I appreciate you. Your light has brought peace to my life and more than anything has made me want to be a better man in everything I do.
“Your strength, resilience and courage inspires me daily, yet you carry it so gracefully with your loving touch & soft ways.
“P. S: I hope you packed a bag, our paradise awaits,” said Tino.
A few weeks ago, the couple announced that they were expecting.
Though fans were thrilled at the news, not everyone was as excited.
Some tweeps said Tino was “in it for the citizenship”, while others said Simz was having a baby too soon after the death of her husband, Dumi Masilela, who passed away three years ago.
Tino took to Twitter to clap back at the hate.
“People have and always will be intimidated by people who know who they are and where they’re going. Enjoy the journey and let them enjoy the show from the sidelines,” he said.