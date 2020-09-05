Tino Chinyani hits back at body shaming: 'I learnt to love my flaws and everything about me'

Daddy-to-be Tino Chinyani has hit back at tweeps who body-shamed him for his ... belly button?

Who wakes up one morning and decides to pick on someone for their belly button? Well, tweeps with time do!

Over the years, trolls have pointed out that the star has a “weird” belly button. Well, this time, Tino has finally hit back.

The model said the teasing and trolling hasn’t got to him because he learnt to love himself and all his flaws.

“Y’all still say body shaming my belly button hurts? LOL! I’ve been teased all my life for it. I learnt to love my flaws and everything about me.

It’s called self-love. You dummies should try it sometime because all that negativity just tells me you hate yourself,” he wrote on Twitter.