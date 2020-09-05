TshisaLIVE

Tino Chinyani hits back at body shaming: 'I learnt to love my flaws and everything about me'

05 September 2020 - 16:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Tino Chinyani teaches trolls about self-love.
Tino Chinyani teaches trolls about self-love.
Image: Supplied/ The Morning Show/ e.tv

Daddy-to-be Tino Chinyani has hit back at tweeps who body-shamed him for his ... belly button?

Who wakes up one morning and decides to pick on someone for their belly button? Well, tweeps with time do!

Over the years, trolls have pointed out that the star has a “weird” belly button. Well, this time, Tino has finally hit back.

The model said the teasing and trolling hasn’t got to him because he learnt to love himself and all his flaws.

“Y’all still say body shaming my belly button hurts? LOL! I’ve been teased all my life for it. I learnt to love my flaws and everything about me.

It’s called self-love. You dummies should try it sometime because all that negativity just tells me you hate yourself,” he wrote on Twitter.

The star is known for telling fans to love their bodies, and his fans definitely love his.

Tino’s good looks and talent got him recognised across SA. In 2015, he joined Boss Models and became a powerhouse in the fashion industry.

He has modelled for “local-couture” by famous designers such as David Tlale, Rich Mnisi and MaXhosa.

View this post on Instagram

Happiness never felt so good. 🤞🏾😊

A post shared by Tino_chinyani🌹 (@tino_chinyani) on

READ MORE

Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani reveal baby’s gender with the cutest snaps

It's a boy!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Tino Chinyani hits back at hate over his relationship with Simz Ngema

"People have and always will be intimidated by people who know who they are and where they’re going."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

IN SNAPS | 5 facts about Simz Ngema’s baby daddy Tino Chinyani worth knowing

"To all the negative energy on the TL, I can’t hear you over the sound of God blessing me and my family," Tino said to all the haters
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Going in'- Janet Jackson gushes over 'Jerusalema' TshisaLIVE
  2. Rami Chuene and Cassper defend Master KG: 'Hating on him won’t help' TshisaLIVE
  3. Rasta catches heat for 'Chadwick Boseman portrait' moemish TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | Khabzela’s pain left ‘The River’ fans ready to march to Phathu's ... TshisaLIVE
  5. LISTEN | Isibaya’s Chris Q Radebe on playing 'disrespectful' king Dabula TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I am coloured, I am proud!' Eldorado schoolgirl delivers powerful poem at ...
Parties, hampers & security upgrades: 5 key points from Mokonyane's state ...
X