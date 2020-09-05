Yolanda Vilakazi shares her pregnancy journey & miscarriage scare: 'We've been through the trenches'

Rapper Kwesta’s wife, Yolanda Vilakazi, has been keeping us posted about her pregnancy, and has revealed some of the trials and tribulation she's experienced over the last few months.

The second time mommy-to-be shared a miscarriage scare she experienced early in her pregnancy.

She said she endured emotional turmoil when a gynaecologist couldn’t find her little bundle of joy’s heartbeat.

“It was rougher than rough. The next few weeks were blood tests on blood tests, only to find out my baby was absolutely fine and her heartbeat was strong. Damn, we’ve been through the trenches,” Yolanda said in a lengthy post on Instagram.