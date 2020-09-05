Yolanda Vilakazi shares her pregnancy journey & miscarriage scare: 'We've been through the trenches'
Rapper Kwesta’s wife, Yolanda Vilakazi, has been keeping us posted about her pregnancy, and has revealed some of the trials and tribulation she's experienced over the last few months.
The second time mommy-to-be shared a miscarriage scare she experienced early in her pregnancy.
She said she endured emotional turmoil when a gynaecologist couldn’t find her little bundle of joy’s heartbeat.
“It was rougher than rough. The next few weeks were blood tests on blood tests, only to find out my baby was absolutely fine and her heartbeat was strong. Damn, we’ve been through the trenches,” Yolanda said in a lengthy post on Instagram.
About to enter my last trimester in a few days & wow it’s been an emotional journey of ups and downs: From finding out just before lockdown and navigating the uncertainties and fear that came with the pandemic to my first ultrasound and the gynecologist (not my actual gyne) telling me she can’t find a heartbeat & that I miscarried. Yup, that actually happened! The emotional trauma of driving myself home to deliver the news to an already excited husband & big sister to be. It was rougher than rough. The next few weeks were blood tests on blood tests only to find out that my baby was absolutely fine & her heartbeat was strong. Definitely went back to my original gynecologist & everytime I think of how far we’ve come since I’m so thankful that God pulled us through. Damn... we been through the trenches. First trimester was HORRIBLE! I had all of the symptoms, something I barely experienced with Khai. Bekunzima. Second trimester was an absolute breeze. I had so much energy and took on getting a nursery ready, it’s done now & I’m bored with nothing to do. As I creep towards the third trimester I’m feeling it 😂! Man down! Send help! Yoh Jehova! I just want to finish now 😓. Anyway... still I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything in the world! It’s totally worth it & so fulfilling. God bless all the pregnant women & new moms who read this. We are strength & love personified...🤍
Yolanda said that though her second trimester gave her a break from some “horrible” symptoms, the last leg of the journey hasn't been easy.
“As I creep towards the third trimester, I’m feeling it! Man down! Send help! Yoh Jehova! I just want to finish now,” said Yolanda.
Last month the couple announced they are going to be a family of four in a photo shoot with their daughter Khai.
Kwesta and Yolanda have been sweethearts from before the musician made it big, and got hitched in 2019.
And then there were FOUR 🤰🏽... It’s been a while since I posted but yup, It’s official, our little family is growing. We’re expecting! As we celebrate a decade of love and being together, God chose us and trusted us with another beautiful blessing that is half of me & half of my love. We so excited and thankful for this miracle and can’t wait to meet our sweet baby in just 3months time! Captured: @aust_malema Dressed: @hauteafrika Makeup: @moteesignatures Hair: @hlayisani.cm Styling: @nosiphosibiya