Cassper Nyovest: I no longer have the energy to argue with people

Musician Cassper Nyovest took to Twitter this week to tell fans that he was tired of trolling his haters, saying that people have way too much on their hands for the constant back and forth.

Hitting back at the haters every day like it’s a tennis match can get exhausting, and Cassper took to social media to tell fans that he's too tired to deal with all that ish.

“I no longer have the energy to argue with people on Twitter. I still have the desire to do it cause I hate seeing absolute nonsense like they know the game, but I don’t have the energy.

“It’s tiring, people have too much time. Face don’t matter here! Just noise!” Cassper explained.