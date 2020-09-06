LOL! Bonang jokes with fan who had breakfast with her cardboard cut-out
Media personality Bonang Matheba has joked with a fan who “had breakfast” with the star recently, thanking the tweep for a great meal.
If you thought you were a fan of SA’s Queen B, think again! A super stan posted a photo of herself having breakfast with a printed paper cut-out of the star stuck to the chair across from her.
“Wimpy East London sitting with Bonang, don’t ask me how!” said the Twitter user.
The TV presenter entertained the fan’s tweet, playing along with the joke.
“Great morning! Thank you, babe,” replied Bonang.
Great morning..thank u baby! ❤ https://t.co/K8RvTwiLPy— Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) September 2, 2020
Fans thought it was hilarious and flooded B's mentions with reactions to the post.
@bonang_m why can I hear the pic say “ke kopa attention”😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— Ntombikayise (@ntombiloveym) September 2, 2020
Queen B is known for not just serving looks but for her hilarious videos online.
Last month the star went viral on Twitter for dissing TikTok. Her meme and catchphrase game is also on point, spawning the famous “re tsene! We are within!”