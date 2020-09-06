Toni Braxton calls SA concert one of her best ever

Grammy award-winning singer Toni Braxton has revealed that one of her best performances was her live concert in SA last year.

It’s no secret that a number of international artists choose to leave SA off the list of their world tours, and sometimes testimony from global icons can change public opinion.

Toni is a big fan of the country and, when asked in a Q&A session on Twitter this week where her best concert was, she listed SA as a top contender.

“Ooh. SA and Australia at the Opera House,” she said.