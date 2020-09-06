Toni Braxton calls SA concert one of her best ever

TshisaLIVE

Toni Braxton performed in SA last year as part of her 'As Long As I Live' world tour.
Grammy award-winning singer Toni Braxton has revealed that one of her best performances was her live concert in SA last year.

It’s no secret that a number of international artists choose to leave SA off the list of their world tours, and sometimes testimony from global icons can change public opinion.

Toni is a big fan of the country and, when asked in a Q&A session on Twitter this week where her best concert was, she listed SA as a top contender.

“Ooh. SA and Australia at the Opera House,” she said.

In 2019, the star performed in SA on her As Long As I Live tour in Cape Town and Johannesburg. The concert was sold out and local artists Shekhinah and DJ Hudson opened for the international star.

The concert was a nostalgic hit, with Toni giving fans that 90s RnB throwback sensation and some notable moments.

Fans who attended the shows witnessed not just the star in action, but a proposal from dedicated fans on stage at GrandWest Arena in Cape Town.

Toni recently dropped her 10th studio album Spell My Name, with features from powerhouses Missy Elliot and H.E.R.

