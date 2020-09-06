WATCH | This video of 'pop star' Bassie is serious throwback vibes

Businesswoman Basetsana “Bassie” Kumalo threw us way back to her “pop star” days as a face of Revlon.

Not everyone can say that they were the face of one of the biggest cosmetic companies in the world, but former pageant queen Bassie took to Twitter this week to remind fans of the days when she was rivalling the country's musos.

The star posted a video of herself from the 90s in an advert for Revlon’s Realistic hair relaxer.

“I think it was shot in 1995 when I was the face of Revlon Realistic. I had so much fun and still remember every lyric,” Bassie captioned the post.