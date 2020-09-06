WATCH | This video of 'pop star' Bassie is serious throwback vibes
Businesswoman Basetsana “Bassie” Kumalo threw us way back to her “pop star” days as a face of Revlon.
Not everyone can say that they were the face of one of the biggest cosmetic companies in the world, but former pageant queen Bassie took to Twitter this week to remind fans of the days when she was rivalling the country's musos.
The star posted a video of herself from the 90s in an advert for Revlon’s Realistic hair relaxer.
“I think it was shot in 1995 when I was the face of Revlon Realistic. I had so much fun and still remember every lyric,” Bassie captioned the post.
LISTEN | Isibaya’s Chris Q Radebe on playing 'disrespectful' king Dabula
My goodness! I’ve just been sent this video by my colleagues @Missy_Bips and Kopano.— Basetsana Kumalo (@basetsanakumalo) September 3, 2020
I think it was shot in 1995 when I was the face of #Revlon Realistic. I had so much fun and still remember every lyric.#Throwback
Hey kudala sigudla#SebenzaGirl#Groovist#fondmemories
💃🏽🕺🏽 pic.twitter.com/Bnf7R6y7Kg
The former Miss SA wasn’t the only one feeling the nostalgia. Fans flooded her mentions with their own memories of the advert.
My all time favourite.❤️ I remember this advert and how I would jump everytime it came on to sing along.😅— Sesethu Memese (@SMemese) September 3, 2020
She may not be walking down the runway at beauty pageants any more but Bassie won't let us forget that she is still slaying.
Earlier this year, the former Miss World runner-up posted a video on Instagram from home strutting down her hallway to Window of Hope by Oleta Adams, a song she cherishes dearly.
“This song reminds me of the Miss SA pageant in 1994 where it was played for the swimwear category and we were strutting down that catwalk. Gave the fam a show this afternoon to much delight,” said Bassie.
View this post on Instagram
This song reminds me of the Miss SA pageant in 1994 where it was played for the swimwear category and we were strutting down that catwalk. Gave the FAM a show this afternoon to much delight, mara my husband was all chirpy saying “hawu Sthandwa sam’ ukhumbule in my times.” Vele ngikhumbule ngezinkathi zam’ ngishaya ama full turn, half turn, abo three quarter turn. You know some people don’t want us to be great. Waar was jy. 😅😅😅. Thank you @olwe2lesh and @zamaan_sa for this beautiful Kimono. Love it. 😘😘😘 Song: Window of Hope Artist: Oleta Adams