‘How many more?’- Cassper calls for justice after Thandeka Mdeliswa's shooting

Rapper Cassper Nyovest and several other celebs have shared their outrage at the shooting of actress Thandeka Mdeliswa, allegedly as a result of gender-based violence.

Thandeka died in a Pretoria hospital on Saturday after being shot in Evander, Mpumalanga, last Thursday.

In a statement her family said the shooting was “another incident of violence against women”.

“The brutality which was inflicted on our daughter has left us deeply hurt. This is another incident of violence against women (gender-based violence) which our country has to fight against. We believe justice will be served.”

The star's death sent shock waves across the country, as hundreds filled social media with messages of outrage at her death.

Cassper added his voice to the anger, asking when President Cyril Ramaphosa would take serious action to fight the scourge of femicide in the country.

“Every day I log into this app there's a woman or child raped, missing or dead. The men who are supposed to be the leaders are too quiet and too comfortable! There's only so much one can do as a citizen, nje. The president needs to act! He needs to show up! Men need to act now!” he wrote on Twitter.

The rapper also posted a picture of Thandeka and asked “how many more?” women needed to be killed before those in power took action.