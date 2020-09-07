'I was praying, with tears flowing’- Lexi relieved ‘missing’ Mandla has returned home
Reality TV star Lexi Van is relieved that her baby daddy, Mandla of Lexi and Mandla fame, and her brother Brendon made it home safe after going missing for several hours without any communication over the weekend.
The weekend could have ended horribly for the reality TV star, who took to Twitter to ask for help after her baby daddy and brother went MIA.
The star, who was totally freaking out and on the verge of assuming the worst, took to the TL to ask tweeps to help her locate Mandla and her brother, who had failed to return home on Sunday after having left the previous day.
With no way of getting hold of them and little knowledge of their whereabouts, Lexi asked tweeps if they had any info that could put her mind at ease.
“Mandla and my brother didn't come home last night. They left at 11.45am yesterday. I called at 8pm, said they were OK. I asked that Mandla calls me when they leave Thembisa, no call. I left the lights on. At 3.19 am, they still weren't back. I'm mad and extremely worried at the same time!” she said in a tweet on Sunday morning.
I didn't sleep much, because I kept on waiting for them to come back. Mandla knows how much it stresses me when there's no call or text. My anxiety is peaking. I've also just had this really bad feeling the whole week. What if something happened to them? Mxim!— Lexi Van (@van_lexi) September 6, 2020
Lexi was sick with worry but because of the vague information she had provided, tweeps couldn't come to her rescue.
Bar a couple of Twitter trolls, tweeps became a cyber support unit for the reality TV star as hour after hour they checked in to see if Mandla had returned home.
Several hours later, Lexi took to her TL to announce that Mandla and her brother made it home safe and sound.
“Mandla's home. They are OK. Thank you for the safe wishes.”
She explained why she was scared to death by their “disappearance”.
“I was losing my mind. It's my brother's birthday today and back in September 1996 he went missing. My dad didn't rest until he was found. We eventually found him in a bush on a mattress. I was honestly waiting for the horrible news that my brother and partner have left this world.
“I'm not ready to endure the pain of losing a loved one. My heart isn't ready to add more pain and trying to heal from it. They are both safe and I did not stop praying until he opened the door and said. “I'm sorry babe”. My heart's with all those who have lost a loved one.”
Mandla took to the TL to apologise to Lexi for the incident
I forgive you. I care about you so much. I'm glad you and Brendon returned home safe ❤— Lexi Van (@van_lexi) September 7, 2020
Tweeps are also glad he and Brendon are safe.
All's well that ends well!