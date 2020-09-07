'I was praying, with tears flowing’- Lexi relieved ‘missing’ Mandla has returned home

Reality TV star Lexi Van is relieved that her baby daddy, Mandla of Lexi and Mandla fame, and her brother Brendon made it home safe after going missing for several hours without any communication over the weekend.

The weekend could have ended horribly for the reality TV star, who took to Twitter to ask for help after her baby daddy and brother went MIA.

The star, who was totally freaking out and on the verge of assuming the worst, took to the TL to ask tweeps to help her locate Mandla and her brother, who had failed to return home on Sunday after having left the previous day.

With no way of getting hold of them and little knowledge of their whereabouts, Lexi asked tweeps if they had any info that could put her mind at ease.

“Mandla and my brother didn't come home last night. They left at 11.45am yesterday. I called at 8pm, said they were OK. I asked that Mandla calls me when they leave Thembisa, no call. I left the lights on. At 3.19 am, they still weren't back. I'm mad and extremely worried at the same time!” she said in a tweet on Sunday morning.