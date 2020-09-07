TshisaLIVE

Mafikizolo's Theo Kgosinkwe hits back at claims that opening venues will put lives at risk

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
07 September 2020 - 08:00
Theo Kgosinkwe say artists need to feed their families.
Theo Kgosinkwe say artists need to feed their families.
Image: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Veli Nhlapo

Mafikizolo star Theo Kgosinkwe has defended calls for government to reopen the entertainment industry during the lockdown, saying people can die of starvation while government tries to protect them from Covid-19.

Theo joined dozens of artists across the country to protest against the regulations imposed on the entertainment industry.

The Vula President movement shut the N3 near Durban this week to call for the reopening of the industry, concerts and venues. They called for events to be opened with at least 70% attendance.

Several protesters were arrested at the illegal demonstration, and the protests have now moved online.

Theo showed his support for the movement, posting its slogan and claiming  “the entertainment industry is feeling the strain”.

While some supported his stance, others questioned why the regulations should be lifted before the pandemic is under fully control or has ended.  They argued that allowing mass gatherings could spread the coronavirus more easily and put thousands of lives at risk.

“Your health is more important than anything else. Suffering of the industry is not going to help the people survive Covid-19, or aren't you bothered? I do understand the industry is suffering kodwa impilo zabantu zi safe na,” one follower told Theo.

The star hit back, claiming both Covid-19 and hunger had the potential to kill.

“Both can affect you mentally and lead to depression,” he said.

He said most industries are open and taking proper safety precautions, and the entertainment industry can do the same.

“We too can make sure precautions are taken  and limit the number of people, like everyone else. Shebeens are open, clubs are open, taxis are at 100% capacity, so when artists raise their voice there is a problem?”

The star said "artists are human beings, too, who need to feed their families” and should be allowed to go back to work.

Black Coffee asks Ramaphosa to intervene as artists get arrested for Covid-19 protest shutdown

"What has our industry done to receive such vile treatment?" Black Coffee asked.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

LISTEN | Khanyi Mbau hit hard by the lockdown: It meant no income for the rest of the year

'The country was running perfectly fine before the lockdown. Now people are going overboard.'
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

DJ Fresh on Covid-19 ‘carnage’ in the entertainment industry

'The majority of people in the arts are 'faceless', and are paid barely enough to live off, let alone to have savings.'
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Thando Thabethe on Covid-19: I think now more than ever we have to hold each other close

Thando Thabethe opens up to TshisaLIVE about her career during the coronavirus pandemic
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Boss moves! 'Uzalo' actress Gugu Gumede gets a new ride worth R1.2m TshisaLIVE
  2. Rami Chuene and Cassper defend Master KG: 'Hating on him won’t help' TshisaLIVE
  3. Rasta catches heat for 'Chadwick Boseman portrait' moemish TshisaLIVE
  4. LISTEN | Isibaya’s Chris Q Radebe on playing 'disrespectful' king Dabula TshisaLIVE
  5. Slain actress Thandeka Mdeliswa 'victim of gender-based violence', says family TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I am coloured, I am proud!' Eldorado schoolgirl delivers powerful poem at ...
Parties, hampers & security upgrades: 5 key points from Mokonyane's state ...
X