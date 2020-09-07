Siyasanga Papu on her lead role as plus-size woman: Just a couple of years ago, that was unheard of

Plus-size actress Siyasanga Papu has shared the challenges women like her have to face to be taken seriously in the industry, but is glad that things are slowly changing.

The actress plays the lead role of Pretty on Mzansi Magic's Gomora.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE recently, Siya said that bigger girls are usually given the comedic, “she’s just here for the laughs” roles and she was glad that Gomora looked past her size to give her a role that fits her skills as an actor.

“That aspect of my career has been a much tougher element to deal with in this industry. People go into castings maybe with a certain look in mind, and you (as the plus size actress) have the additional job of making them doubt, ‘are we really looking for a skinny person or a person who really bring this to the role and tells the story?’.”

“It has taken a while for us to get to a place where a full-figured woman like myself can be part of the lead cast of a big telenovela. Just a couple of years ago, that was unheard of.”

Siya said productions that overlooked actresses because “we don’t imagine her that size” needed to rethink their approach to casting. She explained that the mentality often resulted in unrelatable storytelling for the audience.

“It is truly unfortunate, because we see stories that sound familiar but never look familiar. These women who fill our screens, we often don’t even relate to them because we don’t see ourselves in them.

“My argument has always been: in SA we have a lot of full-figured women, if we don’t predominantly have full-figured women, why must my story as a full-figured women be told by a woman who is a smaller size than me because that apparently looks better?” she asked.