'This is only the beginning!' - Boity launches perfume range at R1,500 a pop

Media personality Boity Thulo has joined US star Selena Gomez and local celeb Zodwa Wabantu by releasing a fragrance, with the perfume retailing for R1,500 a bottle.

The media personality took to her social media to announce her latest money move, and expressed her pride in the product called Boity Pink Sapphire.

“Thank you all so so so much for the love, support and kind words. I appreciate this so much. This is only the beginning!” she told fans after the launch.

In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, Boity explained what fans can expect from the perfume.