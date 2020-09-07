'This is only the beginning!' - Boity launches perfume range at R1,500 a pop
Media personality Boity Thulo has joined US star Selena Gomez and local celeb Zodwa Wabantu by releasing a fragrance, with the perfume retailing for R1,500 a bottle.
The media personality took to her social media to announce her latest money move, and expressed her pride in the product called Boity Pink Sapphire.
“Thank you all so so so much for the love, support and kind words. I appreciate this so much. This is only the beginning!” she told fans after the launch.
In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, Boity explained what fans can expect from the perfume.
“It's a powerful but elegant fragrance. The top notes you smell at first are the sugar, the fresh tangerine and wild marigold. After a few moments, you'll smell the amber, jasmine, and French lavender and, finally, the heavier base notes of Ambroxan, moss and cedarwood bring that incredible depth — they balance out the sweeter notes perfectly. I just love it!"
Boity has expressed her gratitude for the support she's received so far and said she's very happy she gets to witness her family being proud of her moves.
My greatest joy has been and always will be making my family proud and happy. 🥺😍🙏🏾😭❤️— #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) September 5, 2020
Halo Heritage said it is looking to solidify its place as innovators and pioneers in the local luxury beauty sphere with an iconic brand and celebrity partnership guaranteed to generate buzz.
They described Boity Pink Sapphire as a proudly South African premium, first-of-its-kind eau de parfum developed in collaboration with the rapper.
While there is definitely a large number of people who are ready to head to stores to buy the product, there are others who are still ticked off by her “unemployed roaches” comments last week.
Check out the reactions below.
I don't think she was very smart, she could have actually apologized and used that to garner some sympathy by talking about how she felt, brought attention to cyber bullying and then give out that money for electricity and then next month she launches #BoityPinkSapphire https://t.co/Ee4D7S06vA— #AmINext 🥀 (@CodenameLelo) September 4, 2020
Guys !!!!!! @boity has a perfume !!!! Boity Pink Sapphire and it smells amazing. My colleague says it smells like Satin on the beach !!!! Blown away pic.twitter.com/Rje9KioA9w— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) September 4, 2020
How are we gona buy perfume ya R1500 rele di roaches #BoityPinkSapphire pic.twitter.com/ErTmMzzQXG— LA Khent ZA (@KhentLa) September 4, 2020
Congratulations angel 🎉🎉🎉 https://t.co/BwxZTR60p0— Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) September 4, 2020
This unemployed roach will NOT support this. I'll let the rich support each other. #BoityPinkSapphire— Black & Blessed ❤❤✌ (@Mama_Bridgie) September 4, 2020
#BoityPinkSapphire Congradulations @Boity your friends in high places and those employed will buy.— #PutSouthAfricansFirst (@PutRsaFirst1) September 4, 2020
You can't call people names then later want their support kante unjani? Ke mo lefatsheng mo #BoityPinkSapphire pic.twitter.com/DtBEh8QE8H— KATLEGO🦋💥 (@KATLEGO2305) September 4, 2020