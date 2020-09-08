Babalwa responds to criticism of her wearing a weave to Clicks natural hair protests

Socialite Babalwa Mneno has hit back at criticism of her wearing a weave while protesting against a Clicks advert labelling African natural hair as “dry and damaged”.

The health and beauty retailer came under fire on Friday after pictures of the advert, which also described white hair as fine and flat, went viral on social media.

As outrage grew, the company apologised and took down the advert. The EFF shut down several Clicks stores nationwide on Monday in protest. TimesLIVE reported that almost 40 Clicks stores were affected by the protest action, with five people arrested in connection with the destruction of a Clicks outlet at the Lemon Tree shopping centre in Alberton.

Babalwa joined the protests at Clicks in The Wedge Shopping Centre and posted a picture of herself on her way to the store.