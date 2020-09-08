TshisaLIVE

Lasizwe catches heat for ‘foolish’ comment about teenage pregnancy

08 September 2020 - 08:00
Lasizwe saw the error in his comment and said sorry.
Image: Lasizwe/Instagram

Reality TV star Lasizwe has apologised for comments he made in reaction to a new TV show about teenage pregnancy, after he was called to order.

Lasizwe weighed in on a recent episode of the popular Moja Love show Teenage Pregnancy, claiming that one of the girls featured was being exposed for “sleeping around”. 

“This show on Moja Love called #TeenagePregnancy, so interesting bathong! Nihamba niLala,” he said in the now deleted tweet.

However, when it turned out that one of the girls was pregnant as a result of having been raped, Lasizwe apologised for the insensitivity of his tweet.

He then retracted his statement, saying that it was never his intention to be so irresponsible.

“I realise that my foolish statement may have rubbed people the wrong [way], within reason due to GBV. I apologise for coming across insensitive and irresponsible. With that being said, I retract my statement.”

Lasizwe then went on to slam men who rape and engage in GBV.

The openly gay reality star also had to remind his female fans of his sexuality, when a few persistent girls not only sent him nudes but insisted that the sex they are offering would change his life, if not his sexuality.

Lasizwe had to make it clear that he was not here for such offers.

To all the girls in my DMs saying I can get it and sending me ama noodles (nudes)! Sisi mina nawe siyafana! I want the same thing you want," he said.

