Lasizwe catches heat for ‘foolish’ comment about teenage pregnancy

Reality TV star Lasizwe has apologised for comments he made in reaction to a new TV show about teenage pregnancy, after he was called to order.

Lasizwe weighed in on a recent episode of the popular Moja Love show Teenage Pregnancy, claiming that one of the girls featured was being exposed for “sleeping around”.

“This show on Moja Love called #TeenagePregnancy, so interesting bathong! Nihamba niLala,” he said in the now deleted tweet.