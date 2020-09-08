Ntando Duma delivers scathing clap back to ‘glow up’ hater

The Queen star Ntando Duma has clapped back at a tweep who dimmed her glow up moment, giving them a taste of their own medicine.

Humans come in all shapes and sizes, so when a troll called out Ntando for having a "prominent" forehead, the star didn't take the comment lying down.

When the star posted a photo set showing off her spring glow and flawless skin, a peep replied with a joke about Ntando's forehead.

The actress clapped back at the troll by coming for his hair.

"Does the bush grow on your head?" replied Ntando.