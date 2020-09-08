Ntando Duma delivers scathing clap back to ‘glow up’ hater
The Queen star Ntando Duma has clapped back at a tweep who dimmed her glow up moment, giving them a taste of their own medicine.
Humans come in all shapes and sizes, so when a troll called out Ntando for having a "prominent" forehead, the star didn't take the comment lying down.
When the star posted a photo set showing off her spring glow and flawless skin, a peep replied with a joke about Ntando's forehead.
The actress clapped back at the troll by coming for his hair.
"Does the bush grow on your head?" replied Ntando.
Does the Bush grow on your head?🤔 https://t.co/AtXdbo5eXp— Ntando Duma Mthomben (@dumantando20) September 8, 2020
Ntando is no stranger to a young clap back.
She often has to defend herself from trolls, especially as a parent.
A troll responded to a video of Ntando’s baby Sbahle speaking English earlier this year, saying it’s sad her daughter doesn’t speak her “mother tongue.” Ntando slammed the troll.
“This is evidently the first video of us/her you’re watching! Even if she only speaks/understands English, I don’t think that’s your problem. Look here at the Minister of Languages,” said the star.