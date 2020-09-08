Say what?! Lasizwe just dropped R150k on new teeth

Reality show star Lasizwe had many in shock this week when he revealed he had spent R150,000 on dental work.

We know going to the dentist is a pricey affair — but the price of a mint condition second-hand car?!

Lasizwe took to Twitter to complain about an expensive appointment to fix his teeth and asked fans what would they do with that kind of moolah.

“I just became lightheaded same time! My dentist, Dr Smile just debited R150K from account for my veneers he had installed on Friday! Angikho right mara what can we say?”

He explained that he had saved up for close to six months to get the procedure.