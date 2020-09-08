Say what?! Lasizwe just dropped R150k on new teeth
Reality show star Lasizwe had many in shock this week when he revealed he had spent R150,000 on dental work.
We know going to the dentist is a pricey affair — but the price of a mint condition second-hand car?!
Lasizwe took to Twitter to complain about an expensive appointment to fix his teeth and asked fans what would they do with that kind of moolah.
“I just became lightheaded same time! My dentist, Dr Smile just debited R150K from account for my veneers he had installed on Friday! Angikho right mara what can we say?”
He explained that he had saved up for close to six months to get the procedure.
I just became lightheaded same time! My Dentist, Dr Smile just debited R150K from account for my veneers, he had installed on Friday! ANGIKHO RIGHT mara what can we say I’ve been saving up for veneers close to 6 months now!— Lasizwe (@lasizwe) September 7, 2020
What would you do with R150K ?
In 2019, La Sizwe dropped R600k on a BMW he affectionately calls “Blue Ivy”. He posted a pic of his new whip on Instagram, introducing his “baby” to the world.
“I would love you to meet my new baby Blue Ivy! This car is a love letter to myself and wish nothing but great memories with it! Blue Ivy: to many road trips and thank you for choosing me to be your owner, he wrote.