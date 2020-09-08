Skeem Saam actress Makgofe opens up about hardships: I almost died in 2018

The celebration of her twins' birthday made Skeem Saam actress Makgofe Moagi reflect on her life and how she narrowly avoided death in 2018.

Makgofe, who plays Charity on the popular SABC1 soapie, took to her Instagram recently to thank God for saving her and making her live to tell the story of her hardships.

She recounted her near-death experience, when she was admitted to ICU. She said that she was pregnant at the time but no one believed her.

"Nothing fazes me in this world. I almost died, 2018 in ICU. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to everyone, I’m pregnant. I remember telling the doctors and radiographers to check if I’m not pregnant and they all dismissed that as drugged-up patient talk, but deep down in my soul I knew I was," she shared.

The actress gave birth to twins Cayden and Gabby in her late 30s and has previously shared that she's suffered with endometriosis.