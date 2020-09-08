Skeem Saam actress Makgofe opens up about hardships: I almost died in 2018
The celebration of her twins' birthday made Skeem Saam actress Makgofe Moagi reflect on her life and how she narrowly avoided death in 2018.
Makgofe, who plays Charity on the popular SABC1 soapie, took to her Instagram recently to thank God for saving her and making her live to tell the story of her hardships.
She recounted her near-death experience, when she was admitted to ICU. She said that she was pregnant at the time but no one believed her.
"Nothing fazes me in this world. I almost died, 2018 in ICU. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to everyone, I’m pregnant. I remember telling the doctors and radiographers to check if I’m not pregnant and they all dismissed that as drugged-up patient talk, but deep down in my soul I knew I was," she shared.
The actress gave birth to twins Cayden and Gabby in her late 30s and has previously shared that she's suffered with endometriosis.
"My babies went through that hell with me, my two angels by my side. God is truly amazing. I’m humbled, in awe, feeling blessed and loved beyond measure. I might not have attained my dreams the way I had planned because God had a bigger plan for my life.
"The battle I was in He knew He had to halt my plans first, Badimo ba geshu Badimo baka fought for me and won - bana ba baloi len****, le paletšwe dimpsya tse! I count my blessings. I’m content that my life is flowing in the way that Badimo had intended it to be. I’m not rushing or competing with anyone. My life, my race, their pace.
"My ICU experience showed me that no one has everything figured out - never, impossible."
