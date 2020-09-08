TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Zola takes centre stage on Cassper’s new YouTube doccie series

08 September 2020 - 14:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Cassper Nyovest is in studio with Zola 7!
Cassper Nyovest is in studio with Zola 7!
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest gave us a sneak peek into the production of his new album Any Minute Now with legend Zola 7 taking centre stage in the first episode of his A.M. N Sessions documentary series on YouTube.

Getting to work with your idol is a dream come true for young prodigies and this week Cassper showed us that he had come full circle.

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker has been keeping us updated on his upcoming album and in the first episode of A.M. N Sessions showed us his in-studio time with musician and poet Zola 7.

In it, Cassper and Zola are seen in studio working on a track together and doing what they do best: freestyling.

While getting deep with each other in studio, Cassper shared his hopes for their song together, Bonginkosi.

Their collab was in the making for months. After a parody account in Zola's name asked if the pair could work together, Cassper played along but showed us his true feelings.

“It would be my pleasure grootman. I would be honoured. Even just to be around you nje, I soak up so much wisdom. Let's talk during the week. I got something I think would work for us both,” replied Cassper.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Cassper Nyovest: I no longer have the energy to argue with people

Hitting back at the haters every day like it’s a tennis match can get exhausting
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Fans thinks AKA is 'trying to steal Cassper’s spotlight' with Bhovamania release

Something seemed fishy to Cassper's fans when they heard that AKA is dropping something sometime "next week"...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Samthing Soweto and Zola collabs: here’s what you can expect from Cassper’s upcoming album

Cassper reveals what to expect in his forthcoming album, including Samthing Soweto and Zola collaborations
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Florence Masebe slams tribalism as KFC gets dragged for 'mocking Tsonga culture' TshisaLIVE
  2. Boss moves! 'Uzalo' actress Gugu Gumede gets a new ride worth R1.2m TshisaLIVE
  3. LOL! Bonang jokes with fan who had breakfast with her cardboard cut-out TshisaLIVE
  4. Master KG challenges Janet Jackson & Chance The Rapper to do 'Jerusalema' ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Slain actress Thandeka Mdeliswa 'victim of gender-based violence', says family TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Beaten, dragged & left for dead: Comrades champ Bester 'back on bike' after ...
Clicks shutdown: Shivambu leads EFF protest in Sandton while other stores ...
X