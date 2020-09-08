WATCH | Zola takes centre stage on Cassper’s new YouTube doccie series
Cassper Nyovest gave us a sneak peek into the production of his new album Any Minute Now with legend Zola 7 taking centre stage in the first episode of his A.M. N Sessions documentary series on YouTube.
Getting to work with your idol is a dream come true for young prodigies and this week Cassper showed us that he had come full circle.
The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker has been keeping us updated on his upcoming album and in the first episode of A.M. N Sessions showed us his in-studio time with musician and poet Zola 7.
In it, Cassper and Zola are seen in studio working on a track together and doing what they do best: freestyling.
While getting deep with each other in studio, Cassper shared his hopes for their song together, Bonginkosi.
Their collab was in the making for months. After a parody account in Zola's name asked if the pair could work together, Cassper played along but showed us his true feelings.
“It would be my pleasure grootman. I would be honoured. Even just to be around you nje, I soak up so much wisdom. Let's talk during the week. I got something I think would work for us both,” replied Cassper.