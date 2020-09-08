WATCH | Zola takes centre stage on Cassper’s new YouTube doccie series

Cassper Nyovest gave us a sneak peek into the production of his new album Any Minute Now with legend Zola 7 taking centre stage in the first episode of his A.M. N Sessions documentary series on YouTube.

Getting to work with your idol is a dream come true for young prodigies and this week Cassper showed us that he had come full circle.

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker has been keeping us updated on his upcoming album and in the first episode of A.M. N Sessions showed us his in-studio time with musician and poet Zola 7.