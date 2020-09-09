IN MEMES | Buhle’s nudes are making it hard for her to breathe in 'Gomora'
Since Buhle's nude pictures were leaked on Gomora, the 15-year-old has been breathing through a straw every time she steps out of her house because of all the mockery and unsolicited inappropriate looks she receives.
Fans of the telenovela have been sympathising with the young girl who learnt not to trust fake friends the hard way. After being warned by her boyfriend not to put their relationship on blast, Buhle went and did exactly what she was told not to do. Her showing off worked against her big time when one of her classmates stole her semi-naked pictures from her phone and published them on the internet.
Now, in addition to the worry that her parents and Ntokozo's parents will find out about their nudes dominating social media timelines, Buhle has to deal with grown men who undress her with their eyes.
viewers were left cringing when Buhle was undressed by an old man with his eyes while she was at her grandma's tavern.
“Haibo! That dude was out of line! Buhle is only 15! What is wrong with men?” one tweep said.
“Imagine being undressed by eyes whenever you’re stepping outside your house,” another tweep said.
Please have a lock code if you have someone’s nudes on your phone and make sure that no one has access to it 😭😭😭, imagine being undressed by eyes whenever you’re stepping outside of your house #Gomora #GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/ZNCR1cfRsR— Sanele Mkhize (@Sanele_Nathi) September 8, 2020
The lesson here is Don't Include Your Face In Nudes. #GomoraMzansi#Gomora pic.twitter.com/4bLrxge5rG— 忍者 🇿🇦 (@Thandiile_Swae) September 8, 2020
That's the ntokozo I know 🙌🙌🙌🙌— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) September 8, 2020
His breathing fire 🔥🔥
His fixing all gossipers at Gomora High #GomoraMzanzi #gomoramzansi #Gomora pic.twitter.com/aWVIWgRIsv
Love how Langa's got his sister's back man. #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/r513fb4jBE— FāNēlē (@_Fanele_) September 8, 2020
U'Ntokozo no Buhle baya layeka, cause of what they did to Teddy. Look who's hurt and embarrassed now! #GomoraMzanzi #GomoraMzansi #Gomora pic.twitter.com/FjXCT5dcFs— IG: tlangelani____ (@Lani_teen) September 8, 2020
Not everyone who calls you— Nandira🌺 (@nandira_zuri) September 7, 2020
"chommy" is your true friend. Buhle learnt the hard way. #GomoraMzansi #Gomora pic.twitter.com/IeuP25pJPM
How has Gladys not found out about Buhle and Her son and them nudes. I want too see her having a heart attack. #GomoraMzanzi #Gomora #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/NRhz22xLls— ♍Pansexual Loxx🏳️🌈 🌼 (@tyrone_loxx) September 8, 2020
Buhle’s imaginary tears!!!— CATAMARAN ♥️ (@kamo_catamaran) September 9, 2020
She has 1facial expression for everything, but let me tool 😑👀 #GomoraMzanzi #Gomora #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/NRLyvEiw13