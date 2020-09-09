Inside Prince Kaybee’s twar about his relationship with Mampintsha

A fan came to the defence of Prince Kaybee, telling the tweep the two artists had a heart-to-heart about Mampintsha's past.

Mampintsha made headlines last year when his partner, Babes Wodumo, opened a case of assault against him after a video clip of him slapping her several times went viral and sparked outrage across the country.

Babes and Mampintsha laid charges of assault against each other. Mampintsha was arrested and released on R2,000 bail. He admitted to hitting Babes but claimed she assaulted him first. Their assault cases were referred to Families SA for mediation and have since been resolved.

The Hosh hitmaker told the fan to let the troll “have her moment”. This started a back and forth between the two enemy camps.