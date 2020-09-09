KUWTK is coming to an end, and the net can’t deal with it

Fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians are wilding out with their inability to deal with the fact that after 14 years and 20 seasons, the American television reality show that shot Kim Kardashian and her family to fame is ending in 2021.

The show, which has literally set the bar for all reality shows that followed, including local ones like Being Bonang and LTDWS as well as films such as Keeping Up with the Kandasamys, announced the news on Tuesday.

Not only has the show changed pop culture as the world knew it, it also helped make Kim and her siblings Kylie, Kendall, Khloe and Kourtney household names and launched their careers in the fashion and beauty business. Kris is still hailed as the best momager on the social media “wall of fame”, and almost the entire family are millionaires.

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey,” the family said on social media.

Read the full statement below.