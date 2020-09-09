TshisaLIVE

KUWTK is coming to an end, and the net can’t deal with it

There's heartbreak, joy for Kourtney and worry for the Kardashians who are 'dependent' on the reality show

09 September 2020 - 12:00
The Kardashian-Jenner women at Khloe Kardashian's baby shower in March 2018.
Image: Via Instagram/@Kloekardashian

Fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians are wilding out with their inability to deal with the fact that after 14 years and 20 seasons, the American television reality show that shot Kim Kardashian and her family to fame is ending in 2021.

The show, which has literally set the bar for all reality shows that followed, including local ones like Being Bonang and LTDWS as well as films such as Keeping Up with the Kandasamys, announced the news on Tuesday.

Not only has the show changed pop culture as the world knew it, it also helped make Kim  and her siblings Kylie, Kendall, Khloe and Kourtney household names and launched their careers in the fashion and beauty business. Kris is still hailed as the best momager on the social media “wall of fame”, and almost the entire family are millionaires.

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey,” the family said on social media.

Read the full statement below.

Obvs, fans say Kourtney quitting the show kinda jinxed the show with “bad vibes”, so sis trended at number two on the global Twitter trends list because fans of the show are split between “stanning a queen” and hating her and her vibes.

Check out some of the reactions for Kourtney.

Other reactions ranged from people who were mad at Kim and Khloe because they assumed the show is ending because Kim wants to hide her husband's Kanye West's mental health issues, and Khloe is hiding her relationship with Tristan after all the drama they've been through.

Others are worried that Rob is now unemployed because, unlike his sisters, he didn't fully use the fame (and all its opportunities) Kris created for the family.

Here are some of the top reactions as fans prepare to say goodbye to the faves.

