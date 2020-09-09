Master KG’s 'Jerusalema' is officially the most Shazamed song in the world!
Master KG and Nomcebo's hit track Jerusalema continues to impress globally and has been recognised by Shazam as the most searched song in the world on the app.
Shazam is an Apple-owned app that helps users identify songs playing around them. Being number one on the app is a big deal because it means the whole world has been and continues to want to know the artist behind the song Jerusalema.
Master KG took to Twitter to express his joy at the news, which was shared by the official Shazam Twitter account with multiple emojis of champopo bottles to show that he's celebrating the milestone.
Meanwhile, the tweet from Shazam had more than 600 comments as people all over the world, and mainly Mzansi, congratulated and celebrated the achievement by one of their own. In just a couple of hours, 10,000 people had tweeted about it and it had more than 30k retweets.
Congrats @MasterKGsa! #Jerusalema is now the most Shazamed song in the world 🎉 pic.twitter.com/S4pae4sV5N— Shazam (@Shazam) September 8, 2020
One of the first people to celebrate Master KG was Cassper Nyovest, who also took the opportunity to slam the Samas — once more — for snubbing the hitmaker.
“The most Shazamed song in the world didn't get nominated for song of the year at the Samas. Ha ha the Samas are a joke! The biggest song in the world? Not even to baizisanyana ka nomination. Y'all should be ashamed ... ha ha. So happy for Master KG!” Cassper said before directly congratulating KG.
Even Robert Marawa took a jab at the Samas, nicknaming them the “South African Mickey Mouse Association”.
Many other people including actor Anga Makubalo and DJ PH congratulated the musician.
Wow!!!! This sis soo huge!!!! Congrats Master Kg!!! Modimo ago okeletse!!!! https://t.co/hzVCItlj64— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) September 8, 2020
Emhlabeni wonke jikelele!!!!! ✊🏾✊🏾🔥@MasterKGsa https://t.co/MecQ4TP6Kv— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) September 9, 2020