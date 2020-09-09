Master KG’s 'Jerusalema' is officially the most Shazamed song in the world!

Master KG and Nomcebo's hit track Jerusalema continues to impress globally and has been recognised by Shazam as the most searched song in the world on the app.

Shazam is an Apple-owned app that helps users identify songs playing around them. Being number one on the app is a big deal because it means the whole world has been and continues to want to know the artist behind the song Jerusalema.

Master KG took to Twitter to express his joy at the news, which was shared by the official Shazam Twitter account with multiple emojis of champopo bottles to show that he's celebrating the milestone.

Meanwhile, the tweet from Shazam had more than 600 comments as people all over the world, and mainly Mzansi, congratulated and celebrated the achievement by one of their own. In just a couple of hours, 10,000 people had tweeted about it and it had more than 30k retweets.