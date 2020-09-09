TshisaLIVE

Twitter dumbfounded by Andile Mpisane’s Hollywood award nomination!

But they are happy for his mom Shauwn Mkhize's reality show ...

09 September 2020 - 11:00
Reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane have been nominated for the HAPAwards.
Reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane have been nominated for the HAPAwards.
Image: Supplied

The news that Shauwn Mkhize and Andile Mpisane have been nominated for international awards at the fourth Annual Hollywood African Prestigious Awards 2020 has left Mzansi with mixed emotions. 

In a press statement sent to TshisaLIVE, it was announced that the pair had bagged three international award nominations from The Hollywood African Prestigious Awards.

Kwa Mam'Mkhize, the reality show, has been nominated in the category Best Reality TV Show, while Andile has been nominated in the category Best New Independent African Artists and Best New Male Independent African Music Video in the fourth Annual HAPAwards. The awards celebrate outstanding individuals whose lives have been marked by extraordinary achievement and milestones.

While fans have no qualms with the reality show being recognised, they found the two nominations secured by Andile a bit “suspicious”.

As it turns out, according to the comment Andile shared on the awards statement, he was also surprised by the recognition.

This came as a huge surprise to me as this year marks my first year in the music industry, then I receive such nominations not just in my country but internationally. Indeed this proves my intentions of taking gqom to the world and being an advocate for all young South African and African artists. This nomination is not solely for me but for everyone who believes that music is a universal language.” 

Meanwhile, on the social media streets, peeps were confused because some of them don't even know Andile's song. Here are some of the reactions below.

However, others congratulated Andile and his mom. The reality show did grow the family a large fan base after all.

Some tweeps were just happy that ok'salayo the pair are representing Mzansi overseas.

READ MORE

Here’s a look at Andile Mpisane’s million-rand music video

Do you think it was worth the coins?
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

'Relax and trust me'- Andile wants R1m from Mam'Mkhize for a music video

"You should learn to relax and trust me. I know what I am doing."
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

It took me so long to be this happy: Shauwn Mkhize

A quick glance at Kwa Mam'Mkhize's Instagram account, where she appears dripping in Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Fendi, can just as easily prompt an ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

LISTEN | 'Break ups', comedy and R1-million videos: Celebs spill the tea on the DStv MVC red carpet

These celebs' tea was too hot for us to handle.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Florence Masebe slams tribalism as KFC gets dragged for 'mocking Tsonga culture' TshisaLIVE
  2. Lerato Sengadi calls out ‘rude’ Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for disrespecting Thuli ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Master KG challenges Janet Jackson & Chance The Rapper to do 'Jerusalema' ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Siyasanga Papu on her lead role as a plus-size woman: Just a couple of years ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Letoya Makhene on her lover: I chose her because she’s great in bed TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Beaten, dragged & left for dead: Comrades champ Bester 'back on bike' after ...
Clicks shutdown: Shivambu leads EFF protest in Sandton while other stores ...
X