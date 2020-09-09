Twitter dumbfounded by Andile Mpisane’s Hollywood award nomination!

The news that Shauwn Mkhize and Andile Mpisane have been nominated for international awards at the fourth Annual Hollywood African Prestigious Awards 2020 has left Mzansi with mixed emotions.

In a press statement sent to TshisaLIVE, it was announced that the pair had bagged three international award nominations from The Hollywood African Prestigious Awards.

Kwa Mam'Mkhize, the reality show, has been nominated in the category Best Reality TV Show, while Andile has been nominated in the category Best New Independent African Artists and Best New Male Independent African Music Video in the fourth Annual HAPAwards. The awards celebrate outstanding individuals whose lives have been marked by extraordinary achievement and milestones.

While fans have no qualms with the reality show being recognised, they found the two nominations secured by Andile a bit “suspicious”.

As it turns out, according to the comment Andile shared on the awards statement, he was also surprised by the recognition.

“This came as a huge surprise to me as this year marks my first year in the music industry, then I receive such nominations not just in my country but internationally. Indeed this proves my intentions of taking gqom to the world and being an advocate for all young South African and African artists. This nomination is not solely for me but for everyone who believes that music is a universal language.”

Meanwhile, on the social media streets, peeps were confused because some of them don't even know Andile's song. Here are some of the reactions below.