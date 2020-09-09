TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Somizi on Clicks ad: 'Racists know they can get away with murder'

'They can call you k-word today and life will just continue,' Somizi said.

09 September 2020 - 14:00
Somizi also weighed in on the Clicks hair ad on his Instagram TV.
Image: Somizi Instagram

In a vlog style video uploaded on his Instagram TV, media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has weighed in on a number of trending topics from this week, including strong commentary on the controversial Clicks advert.

Somizi spoke about how Kaizer Chiefs broke his heart by losing the PSL title. He then went on to talk about the #VulaPresident hashtag, saying even though he understands how artists are feeling, he understands why it isn't an easy decision for the president to make.

Somizi saved the Clicks "racist" advert saga for last, sharing strong comments on the situation and sharing his truth as a black person.

“Clicks really shi***d on us, they insulted us but they are not the first ones and they are definitely not the last ones,” he began.

Somizi said given the chance, he would  ask God to explain why he made black people such a “forgiving and understanding” bunch. 

“The reason the world still disrespects us is because we are too forgiving — we tolerate sh**, ka**, nonsense. We tolerate a whole lot of bullsh**. We've been taken as slaves and up till now we still doing kumbaya.

“All I'm saying is, what you allow continues. We have allowed a whole lot of things, and we still gonna continue. Let me start here in SA, from the apartheid government; we forgave ... kumbaya Mandela. The reason they can still disrespect us today, it's because of that. Racists know they can get away with murder. They can call you the k-word today and life will just continue,” Somizi said.

Watch the full video below.

Members of the EFF, led by deputy president Floyd Shivambu, protested outside the Clicks retail store in Sandton City as part of a nationwide protest on September 7 2020. This comes after the retail group released a TRESemmé advert on its website that has been condemned by the EFF as racist. Meanwhile, police are investigating several incidents across the country where stores were vandalised.

