Halala! Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani’s baby boy has arrived

10 September 2020 - 11:00
Actress Simz Ngema has given birth baby boy.
Image: Instagram/Simz Ngema

Joining the Mzansi celebrity trend of announcing things after its already happened, actress Simz Ngema and her bae Tino Chinyani have announced that their bundle of joy actually arrived in June.

Just days ago Simz's fans were in their feels after the actress announced her relationship with Tino and debuted her baby bump.

Now in a stylish “kill two birds with one stone” announcement video, the couple have shared that the 'baby bump debut' was two months after their son arrived.

“On the 23rd of June 2020 we gave birth to a beautiful baby boy, Tiyani Kemorena Michael Chinyani,” Simz said before also introducing the couple's latest venture, Tiyani Afrika.

The brand has a collection of tracksuits, gym wear and jewellery.

In the video Tino gave fans a sneak peek of all the items offered and towards the end of it, the model is seen coming out of his car with Simz holding their baby boy. Tino goes out to them, where Simz presents him with his baby. They walk back to get inside his car together, and baby makes three!

Watch the video below.

Tino recently celebrated his birthday, and a teary-eyed Simz wrote a heartfelt letter which she read for him on Instagram.

“Thank you for showing me that I'm worth it. Thank you for teaching me how to live, how to love and how to dream again. For understanding that loving me is not easy because it comes with the challenges of the world.

“For understanding that I have burdens to carry and that I don't need you to help me carry them and that all I need is for you to hold my hand,” she said as she struggled to choke down her tears.

5 days ago

Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani reveal baby’s gender with the cutest snaps

It's a boy!
2 weeks ago

Tino Chinyani hits back at hate over his relationship with Simz Ngema

"People have and always will be intimidated by people who know who they are and where they’re going."
3 weeks ago

OPINION | Don't be a grinch, Simz Ngema & other widows deserve joy as well

Simz deserves every bit of happiness the world has to offer, God knows she's had her share of pain
3 weeks ago

