Halala! Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani’s baby boy has arrived

Joining the Mzansi celebrity trend of announcing things after its already happened, actress Simz Ngema and her bae Tino Chinyani have announced that their bundle of joy actually arrived in June.

Just days ago Simz's fans were in their feels after the actress announced her relationship with Tino and debuted her baby bump.

Now in a stylish “kill two birds with one stone” announcement video, the couple have shared that the 'baby bump debut' was two months after their son arrived.

“On the 23rd of June 2020 we gave birth to a beautiful baby boy, Tiyani Kemorena Michael Chinyani,” Simz said before also introducing the couple's latest venture, Tiyani Afrika.

The brand has a collection of tracksuits, gym wear and jewellery.

In the video Tino gave fans a sneak peek of all the items offered and towards the end of it, the model is seen coming out of his car with Simz holding their baby boy. Tino goes out to them, where Simz presents him with his baby. They walk back to get inside his car together, and baby makes three!

Watch the video below.