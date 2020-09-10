‘He was my friend’ - John Kani pays heartfelt tribute to George Bizos
Celebrated veteran actor John Kani has added his voice to the flood of tributes for late human rights lawyer George Bizos, describing him as a friend and “undoubtedly one of the most distinguished legal minds this country has ever produced”.
The Legal Resources Centre said in a statement on Wednesday that George (91) “died peacefully at home of natural causes, attended to by family”.
George was known around the world for his activism against apartheid, representing Walter Sisulu and Nelson Mandela in both the Treason and Rivonia trials.
According to SA History Online, he also represented the families of Steve Bantu Biko, Chris Hani and the Cradock Four at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).
John took to Twitter to remember George, hailing him as one of the sharpest legal minds in SA history.
“Undoubtedly one of the most distinguished legal minds this country has ever produced, advocate George Bizos has passed away.”
The veteran actor said George was a friend and offered his condolences to the Bizos family.
“He was my friend. Masimbulele uThixo ngobomi bakhe. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.”
Undoubtedly one of the most distinguished legal minds this country has ever produced Advocate George Bizos has passed away. He was my friend. Masimbulele uThixo ngobomi bakhe. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace. Elder 🙏🏿🙏🏿— JohnKani (@JohnKani2) September 9, 2020
John was joined by several other celebrities who shared tributes to George.
“Rest in eternal peace, George Bizos,” actress Dineo Langa wrote, while musician JR added that George had lived “a full life”.
Sports presenter Mpho Letsholonyane said a giant had fallen and remembered his kindness towards her.
What a loss. A giant has fallen. I’ve admired his work for years. I remember walking into a coffee shop at Gandhi Square, after I saw him while passing by, just to greet him and he was so gracious and kind. Condolences to family and friends... #RIPGeorgeBizos pic.twitter.com/C23bMcrUPq— Mpho Letsholonyane (@M_Letsholonyane) September 10, 2020
Author Lerato Tshabalala said George had “gone to meet his comrades” and said perhaps it was time now to be “our own heroes”.
George Bizos has gone to meet his comrades.— Lerato Tshabalala (@LeratoTJ) September 9, 2020
So many heroes gone. Maybe we are being called to be our own heroes because wow... This is tough. 💔 #RIPGeorgeBizos