‘He was my friend’ - John Kani pays heartfelt tribute to George Bizos

Celebrated veteran actor John Kani has added his voice to the flood of tributes for late human rights lawyer George Bizos, describing him as a friend and “undoubtedly one of the most distinguished legal minds this country has ever produced”.

The Legal Resources Centre said in a statement on Wednesday that George (91) “died peacefully at home of natural causes, attended to by family”.

George was known around the world for his activism against apartheid, representing Walter Sisulu and Nelson Mandela in both the Treason and Rivonia trials.

According to SA History Online, he also represented the families of Steve Bantu Biko, Chris Hani and the Cradock Four at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

John took to Twitter to remember George, hailing him as one of the sharpest legal minds in SA history.

“Undoubtedly one of the most distinguished legal minds this country has ever produced, advocate George Bizos has passed away.”

The veteran actor said George was a friend and offered his condolences to the Bizos family.

“He was my friend. Masimbulele uThixo ngobomi bakhe. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.”