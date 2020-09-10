IN MEMES | Fans say 'The Queen' has Brutus & Patty to thank for their loyalty
The Queen may be well into their fifth season, with several new additions to the existing stellar cast, but as far as fans on Twitter are concerned, the whole thing is held together by Malume Brutus and Ses' Pat!
Mzanzi's fave TV uncle, Brutus (played by Themba Ndaba) and Petronella (played by Thembsie Matu) are firm favourites on the popular telenovela and Wednesday night's episode reminded viewers just why they adore the pair.
Brutus, who is always in his element when he's next to his favourite mchana Shaka, did the things that made the viewers love him even more when he started giving his advice about girls. As always, it was bad advice but the way he said was a mood and tweeps were there for every minute of it.
Kinda like that time Brutus was hyping up Shaka after the break up with Mmabatho ... remember?
The Ferguson just took this combination away from us. This Dingane kid can try all he want but one thing is for sure. He will never have a kind of a relationship Shaka and Brutus had. #TheQueenMzansi #FergusonFilms pic.twitter.com/3xcEfMNq7f— Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) October 26, 2019
Meanwhile, Petronella has been serving the viewers with gem after gem as she puts the Sebata daughters in their places. Just the other day, she had to remind them to pick up after themselves because while she may be employed by their father, she's a house executive not their maid.
She's such a mood and there's just no denying her talent.
Remember this iconic moment they shared behind the scenes?
#TheQueenMzansi petronella takes #TheQueen title she even kill them behind the scenes🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/JDel187gHy— Daud Rugunate 🇿🇦 (@DaudRugunate) June 6, 2018
Here are the reactions from both Brutus and Petronella's fans.
#TheQueenMzansi Brutus has that loose screw to be honest... This guy and Patronella always give us life maan. pic.twitter.com/NJqW7xMemq— Euphoria HB (@Euphoria_HB) September 9, 2020
Sis pat is the only reason why the queen is still valid😢😢😢😢 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/RoetA8MggO— English Orphan🐘✨ (@MatemaiNdini) September 9, 2020
#TheQueenMzansi The way Brutus teases or riles Shaka when it comes to his prospects (girls), its comedy gold honestly! pic.twitter.com/jOo6HTPynH— Mvuyisi Tyiwani (@MercurialSoul22) September 9, 2020
#TheQueenMzansi Petronella is the vibe always..no dull moment👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/SB0QA6ARZV— Jas● (@JasEasy) September 9, 2020
I wish I had an uncle like Brutus #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/BDixCzZpp8— Fanatic_F (@FanamaphotoFana) September 9, 2020
#TheQueenMzansi— King_DieHard👑🇿🇦 (@Seafeesow_Sushi) September 2, 2020
Petronella afuna khipha ma Files 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/JRU4gQRJbi
#TheQueenMzansi there's no one extra like Brutus pic.twitter.com/NX9dqF1HvB— Sharon (@SharonMahlaela) September 9, 2020
Petronella is really giving us the most srs so she even calls herself house executive now 😂😂😂😂😂#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/1QaernKCur— I'M NKC (@CeeNkuna) August 26, 2020
Where can 1 get an uncle like Brutus #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/mGpFQkTTck— Lord Khutso JayTea Matjee (@KhutsoMatjee) September 9, 2020