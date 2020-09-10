TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Fans say 'The Queen' has Brutus & Patty to thank for their loyalty

10 September 2020 - 19:00
Patty (played by Thembsie Matu) and Brutus (played by Themba Ndaba) are loved by fans.
Patty (played by Thembsie Matu) and Brutus (played by Themba Ndaba) are loved by fans.
Image: Instagram/The Queen Mzabsi

The Queen may be well into their fifth season, with several new additions to the existing stellar cast, but as far as fans on Twitter are concerned, the whole thing is held together by Malume Brutus and Ses' Pat!

Mzanzi's fave TV uncle, Brutus (played by Themba Ndaba) and Petronella (played by Thembsie Matu) are firm favourites on the popular telenovela and Wednesday night's episode reminded viewers just why they adore the pair.

Brutus, who is always in his element when he's next to his favourite mchana Shaka, did the things that made the viewers love him even more when he started giving his advice about girls. As always, it was bad advice but the way he said was a mood and tweeps were there for every minute of it.

Kinda like that time Brutus was hyping up Shaka after the break up with Mmabatho ... remember?

Meanwhile, Petronella has been serving the viewers with gem after gem as she puts the Sebata daughters in their places. Just the other day, she had to remind them to pick up after themselves because while she may be employed by their father, she's a house executive not their maid.

She's such a mood and there's just no denying her talent.

Remember this iconic moment they shared behind the scenes?

Here are the reactions from both Brutus and Petronella's fans.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

‘Fergusons did Kea dirty!’ - The Queen fans complain after explosive episode

Not the Fergusons just killing Kea off like she was an extra? Whew chile!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

IN MEMES | 'The Queen' fans heartbroken by Vuyiswa as a widow

Her pain and cry left many viewers in their feels
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

IN MEMES | Brutus’ 'bravery' has left 'The Queen' fans howling

Yazi oBrutus ... that guy almost died for nothing. Bathe "take cover!", not cover the bomb!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

IN MEMES | LOL! Tau distracts 'The Queen' fans

"What Hector Sebata? That's Tau Mogale!" one fan said on Twitter.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Ntando Duma delivers scathing clap back to ‘glow up’ hater

'The Queen' star Ntando Duma has clapped back at a tweep who dimmed her glow up moment, giving them a taste of their own medicine.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

‘Fergusons did Kea dirty!’ - The Queen fans complain after explosive episode

Not the Fergusons just killing Kea off like she was an extra? Whew chile!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

IN MEMES | 'The Queen' fans heartbroken by Vuyiswa as a widow

Her pain and cry left many viewers in their feels
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

IN MEMES | LOL! Tau distracts 'The Queen' fans

"What Hector Sebata? That's Tau Mogale!" one fan said on Twitter.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Ntando Duma delivers scathing clap back to ‘glow up’ hater

'The Queen' star Ntando Duma has clapped back at a tweep who dimmed her glow up moment, giving them a taste of their own medicine.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

‘Fergusons did Kea dirty!’ - The Queen fans complain after explosive episode

Not the Fergusons just killing Kea off like she was an extra? Whew chile!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

IN MEMES | 'The Queen' fans heartbroken by Vuyiswa as a widow

Her pain and cry left many viewers in their feels
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

IN MEMES | LOL! Tau distracts 'The Queen' fans

"What Hector Sebata? That's Tau Mogale!" one fan said on Twitter.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Lerato Sengadi calls out ‘rude’ Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for disrespecting Thuli ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Letoya Makhene on her lover: I chose her because she’s great in bed TshisaLIVE
  3. Florence Masebe slams tribalism as KFC gets dragged for 'mocking Tsonga culture' TshisaLIVE
  4. Thickleeyonce slams 'racist' Clicks advert apology, as Zakes Bantwini calls for ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Master KG challenges Janet Jackson & Chance The Rapper to do 'Jerusalema' ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Please, no bail,' asks mother of Nateniël Julies as police trio appear in court
Beaten, dragged & left for dead: Comrades champ Bester 'back on bike' after ...
X