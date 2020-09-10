Rapper AKA says his 'artistic integrity is unmatched', tweeps beg to differ
Rapper AKA's claim that in his decade-long career he's never copied anyone's song or style has been received with mixed emotions from fans.
After flaunting his happiness on the TL, AKA decided to brag about the kind of artist he thinks he is in a series of tweets.
The rapper, who has been in the game for well over 10 years, shared that he was proud to still have his “artist integrity” intact and that in comparison to other — unnamed rappers — he was unmatched in that regard.
“I have gone over a decade without biting anyone or anyone’s style. My artistic integrity is unmatched.”
AKA added that his upcoming project had no songs that “sound like” other artists' songs ...
“BHOVAMANIA has no “sounds like ...”
I have gone over a decade without biting anyone or anyone’s style. My artistic integrity is unmatched.— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 9, 2020
The Touch My Blood rapper was so confident in his statement that he challenged tweeps to name one song in his entire catalogue that they think sounds like it was copied from someone.
I challenge you to tell me ONE SONG in my entire catalogue that sounds copied from anyone.— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 9, 2020
Well ... needless to say, tweeps came through with more than just one song.
The songs that got the most mentions were Fully In and Sweet Fire.
With most people saying Fully In sounds like Turn Up Gang by Cassper Nyovest.
Awww mfethu... Fully In and Turn Up gang ka Cassper, Wenzan uGanga pic.twitter.com/DzKv0mUieD— Zanothando Ngidi (@zai_ine) September 9, 2020
However, the megacy came through for the rapper, hailing him as the king of “sampling”, not one to copy/bite ...
