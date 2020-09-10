TshisaLIVE

Rapper AKA says his 'artistic integrity is unmatched', tweeps beg to differ

10 September 2020 - 14:00
AKA says he's on a league of his own creatively.
Image: Instagram/AKA

Rapper AKA's claim that in his decade-long career he's never copied anyone's song or style has been received with mixed emotions from fans.

After flaunting his happiness on the TL, AKA decided to brag about the kind of artist he thinks he is in a series of tweets.

The rapper, who has been in the game for well over 10 years, shared that he was proud to still have his “artist integrity” intact and that in comparison to other — unnamed rappers — he was unmatched in that regard.

I have gone over a decade without biting anyone or anyone’s style. My artistic integrity is unmatched.”

AKA added that his upcoming project had no songs that “sound like” other artists' songs ...

“BHOVAMANIA has no “sounds like ...”

The Touch My Blood rapper was so confident in his statement that he challenged tweeps to name one song in his entire catalogue that they think sounds like it was copied from someone.

Well ... needless to say, tweeps came through with more than just one song.

The songs that got the most mentions were Fully In and Sweet Fire.

With most people saying Fully In sounds like Turn Up Gang by Cassper Nyovest.

However, the megacy came through for the rapper, hailing him as the king of “sampling”, not one to copy/bite ...

What do you think?





