Rapper AKA says his 'artistic integrity is unmatched', tweeps beg to differ

Rapper AKA's claim that in his decade-long career he's never copied anyone's song or style has been received with mixed emotions from fans.

After flaunting his happiness on the TL, AKA decided to brag about the kind of artist he thinks he is in a series of tweets.

The rapper, who has been in the game for well over 10 years, shared that he was proud to still have his “artist integrity” intact and that in comparison to other — unnamed rappers — he was unmatched in that regard.