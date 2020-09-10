‘Stealing the limelight or spreading love?' - Prince Kaybee splits Mzansi with King Monada ‘collab’

Musician Prince Kaybee has once again got tongues wagging, after revealing that he plans to drive to Limpopo to work with hitmaker King Monada.

As Limpopo artists, including Sho Madjozi, Candy Tsa Mandebele and Jerusalema star Master KG, continue to take over the world, Prince Kaybee told fans on Wednesday that he was heading to the province to work with King Monada.

“Let me go to Limpopo and see King Monada. Wanna try something with him. I will post soon what happened,” he announced.