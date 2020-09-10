TshisaLIVE

‘Stealing the limelight or spreading love?' - Prince Kaybee splits Mzansi with King Monada ‘collab’

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
10 September 2020 - 18:00
Prince Kaybee is working with King Monada, but not everyone is happy.
Image: Prince Kaybee Instagram

Musician Prince Kaybee has once again got tongues wagging, after revealing that he plans to drive to Limpopo to work with hitmaker King Monada.

As Limpopo artists, including Sho Madjozi, Candy Tsa Mandebele and Jerusalema star Master KG, continue to take over the world, Prince Kaybee told fans on Wednesday that he was heading to the province to work with King Monada.

Let me go to Limpopo and see King Monada. Wanna try something with him. I will post soon what happened,” he announced.

While some were excited at the prospect of the two stars working together, others accused the star of trying to steal the limelight from the province's musicians, especially in the wake of the success of Master KG's  Jerusalema.

One user even accused Kaybee of having “Tira tendencies” and taking any opportunity to be relevant.

You so close to Tira tendencies being an opportunist,” the user wrote.

Kaybee didn't pay attention to the hate, instead posting a picture of him and Monada in studio, showing his critics that the collab would go on with or without their approval.

