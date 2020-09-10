Thickleeyonce's tired of being told her plus-size clothing isn’t 'inclusive'
“I’m deliberately catering for women who can’t find stylish clothes that fit at the stores! There are no clothes for us at the mall! Wtf”
Plus-size model and LeeBex clothing range co-owner Lesego “Thickleeyonce” Legobane has made it clear that she's here to cater for big girls and there's nothing anybody can say that will make her change that.
Fans jumped to Thickleeyonce's defence after her fashion range was criticised for not being “inclusive”.
“Please if you know you have a relatively easy time finding your size in stores do not pester Thickleeyonce into selling your size. She’s very clearly catering to plus size women who have a difficult time finding pretty dresses in their size,” one fan said.
Thickleeyonce also took the opportunity to make it clear that she won't shrink herself — or her clothes — to fit Twitter trolls' boxes. Her aim is to make the uneven ground level and she won't apologise for prioritising plus size women.
“I honestly can’t believe people are upset and saying I’m not 'inclusive' cos I don’t sell smaller sizes, is it crack? I’m deliberately catering for women who can’t find stylish clothes that fit them at stores. There are no clothes for us at the mall! Wtf,” she said.
Clearly they have some personal issues with me cos wow
Every time the model posts clothes from her new range or pictures of herself in the clothes she makes exclusively for plus-sized women, she gets a whole lot of love from her target audience and hate from those who have a problem with her and what she stands for.
The model has concluded that people just don't have inner peace and she won't let that mess with her own peace.
Here's a message for all her haters!
“Don’t even waste your energy on me. Use it for something more productive ...”
"Don't even waste your energy on me. Use it for something more productive ..."