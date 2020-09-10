TshisaLIVE

Thickleeyonce's tired of being told her plus-size clothing isn’t 'inclusive'

“I’m deliberately catering for women who can’t find stylish clothes that fit at the stores! There are no clothes for us at the mall! Wtf”

10 September 2020 - 07:00
Plus size model and entrepreneur Thickleeyonce is tired of defending herself against trolls.
Plus size model and entrepreneur Thickleeyonce is tired of defending herself against trolls.
Image: Instagram/Thickleeyonce

Plus-size model and LeeBex clothing range co-owner Lesego “Thickleeyonce” Legobane has made it clear that she's here to cater for big girls and there's nothing anybody can say that will make her change that.

Fans jumped to Thickleeyonce's defence after her fashion range was criticised for not being “inclusive”. 

Please if you know you have a relatively easy time finding your size in stores do not pester Thickleeyonce into selling your size. She’s very clearly catering to plus size women who have a difficult time finding pretty dresses in their size,” one fan said. 

Thickleeyonce also took the opportunity to make it clear that she won't shrink herself — or her clothes — to fit Twitter trolls' boxes. Her aim is to make the uneven ground level and she won't apologise for prioritising plus size women.

“I honestly can’t believe people are upset and saying I’m not 'inclusive' cos I don’t sell smaller sizes, is it crack? I’m deliberately catering for women who can’t find stylish clothes that fit them at stores. There are no clothes for us at the mall! Wtf,” she said.

Every time the model posts clothes from her new range or pictures of herself in the clothes she makes exclusively for plus-sized women, she gets a whole lot of love from her target audience and hate from those who have a problem with her and what she stands for.

The model has concluded that people just don't have inner peace and she won't let that mess with her own peace.

Here's a message for all her haters!

“Don’t even waste your energy on me. Use it for something more productive ...”

READ MORE

Thickleeyonce slams 'racist' Clicks advert apology, as Zakes Bantwini calls for boycotts

Actress and businesswoman Pearl Thusi has also responded to calls for her to pull her hair care product from the store
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

10k new followers & 5 new paying campaigns: Thickleeyonce secured the bag after 'fatphobia' outrage

Cancelled for who? Sis is collecting those coins.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Lesego Tlhabi opens up about losing roles because of her weight

"I lost out on a big role last year because even though I was perfect in character, they 'didn’t imagine her as fat'. That’s what fatphobia & being ...
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Body positivity movement 'hijacked by slim people': Thickleeyonce

Tweeps divided as comment sparks fierce debate
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Lerato Sengadi calls out ‘rude’ Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for disrespecting Thuli ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Florence Masebe slams tribalism as KFC gets dragged for 'mocking Tsonga culture' TshisaLIVE
  3. Letoya Makhene on her lover: I chose her because she’s great in bed TshisaLIVE
  4. Master KG challenges Janet Jackson & Chance The Rapper to do 'Jerusalema' ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Thickleeyonce slams 'racist' Clicks advert apology, as Zakes Bantwini calls for ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Beaten, dragged & left for dead: Comrades champ Bester 'back on bike' after ...
Clicks shutdown: Shivambu leads EFF protest in Sandton while other stores ...
X