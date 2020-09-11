Actress Lerato Mvelase and Thuso Mbedu plead with SA men to stop GBV

Actresses Thuso Mbedu and Lerato Mvelase are the latest celebs to join forces with millions of South African women, calling for an end to gender-based violence.

Taking to her Instagram account, Thuso was in disbelief at the shooting of a woman at a police station. TimesLIVE reported that the Eastern Cape woman walked into the police station to open a case against her husband who then walked in with a gun and shot her dead.

Thuso struggled to hold back the tears as she tried to plead with men to stop killing women.

“I'm not a poet. I am not a musician and I am not a fine artist so I cannot draw my pain. I cannot sing my sorrows and I cannot find the perfect words to best articulate the fear and the state of mind of the everyday woman in SA right now.

“All I can do is urge the powers that be, that can actually make a difference to do something,” Thuso said.

Watch her emotional video below: