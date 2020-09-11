Actress Lerato Mvelase and Thuso Mbedu plead with SA men to stop GBV
Actresses Thuso Mbedu and Lerato Mvelase are the latest celebs to join forces with millions of South African women, calling for an end to gender-based violence.
Taking to her Instagram account, Thuso was in disbelief at the shooting of a woman at a police station. TimesLIVE reported that the Eastern Cape woman walked into the police station to open a case against her husband who then walked in with a gun and shot her dead.
Thuso struggled to hold back the tears as she tried to plead with men to stop killing women.
“I'm not a poet. I am not a musician and I am not a fine artist so I cannot draw my pain. I cannot sing my sorrows and I cannot find the perfect words to best articulate the fear and the state of mind of the everyday woman in SA right now.
“All I can do is urge the powers that be, that can actually make a difference to do something,” Thuso said.
Watch her emotional video below:
Lerato also took to her Instagram to record a video asking men to stop GBV.
The actress felt compelled to remind Mzansi's men and women of the time when they used to practise ubuntu.
“I remember a SA where many men and women had one vision of ubuntu, which encapsulates compassion, empathy and respect. Not this SA that I can't recognise where my people are waging war on each other. Where many men are habituating women to living in fear because they need to prove their manhood,” she said.
Lerato said men continually refused to take responsibility for their lives and instead of dealing with their issues, they take out their frustrations on women and children, killing and raping them without remorse.
The actress said things needed to change immediately.
“All of that needs to stop because all of these iniquities are having an adverse effect on the growth and development of this country and the future of this country, which is women. We need policies that work, we need the police to protect us and we need our good men to not only speak but protect us, because we, women are in danger!”
Watch the full video below: