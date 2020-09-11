Cassper explains how viral 'taxi rank hustler' scored a spot on 'Any Minute Now'

Cassper Nyovest's fans have flooded his TL with praise after they helped him find a young man whose video about being hopeful in what seems like a hopeless situation made the cut on the rapper's new album.

In the relatively old video, an unnamed young man known on the Twitter streets as the “Taxi rank hustler” says a young speech outside a taxi as he asks for help.

The young man, who looks like he comes from a poverty stricken background, explains to the people in the taxi that he's a hustler and he's going to eventually make it in life.

“God is gonna make a plan for me. Tomorrow you may not even recognise me, I'm gonna drive a nice car. I'm a hustler, bra,” he says.

The message from the youngin' touched Cassper so much that he used it in one of the skits on his album Any Minute Now, which dropped on Friday.

The rapper asked Twoogle to help locate the young man so he could pay him for using his voice and message.

“Please help me find him? I used his voice as a skit on the album and I would like to pay him for it cause it really moved me and inspired me,” he said.

Cassper explained why it was so important for him to find and pay the young man.

“He says he's a hustler! He already knows how to fish. Hence he attracted someone like me to him. I used his IP and I need to pay him. I also would like to meet him. Tse baya di itsiwe ke modimo,” he said.

Somizi was one of the people who applauded Cass.

“And that's why you're blessed and you are my friend,” he told Cassper.