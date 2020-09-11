F**k off and stop stealing’ - DJ Tira, Lvovo & Shimza slam Fakaza after Cassper album ‘leak’

Several big-name musicians have lambasted music download service Fakaza for “leaking” rapper Cassper Nyovest's new album ahead of its release on Friday.

Beady-eyed fans spotted Cassper's highly-anticipated album, Any Minute Now, listed on the popular service on Thursday, several hours before its official release.

The discovery led to the service trending on Twitter, as users weighed in on the leak.

Among those adding their voice to the debate was DJ Tira, who swore at the service for “stealing” from artists.