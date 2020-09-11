IN MEMES | 'Gomora' fans finally find out why Sonto hates Pretty, and it's heartbreaking
How can a mother hate her own daughter?
After wondering and making assumptions about why Sonto hates Pretty so much, Gomora fans were heartbroken when they discovered the truth.
Viewers have watched Sonto make it clear Thati is her favourite daughter, and they have been wondering why Pretty's mere existence seems to irritate Sonto. All this even though Pretty is the one who has been there for Sonto through the ups and downs.
Their suspicions that there must be hidden issues were validated when Sonto made Thati the sole beneficiary of her wealth.
Instead of sharing her assets between her two daughters, Sonto cut Pretty out of her will and refused to explain why, except to say “Pretty is weak”.
After multiple confrontations and attempts to arrange family meetings, Sonto finally spilled the beans on Thursday.
As it turns it, Pretty is suffering for the deeds of her father. Sonto can't stand her because she looks like her father, laughs like her father and apparently also eats like her father. Sonto hates Pretty's father with a passion and has transferred those feelings towards an undeserving Pretty,
Viewers were shook and honestly heartbroken for Pretty. especially when Sonto said: “Yes, Pretty, it is not easy to love you!”
Check out their reactions below:
#Gomora— 🌈💜🖤tinyiko phili pholo✨ (@DlaminiPheladi) September 10, 2020
Did mam Sonto just say it's not easy to love Pretty.. Her own daughter.. 💔💔Those words cut too deep.. Shame... pic.twitter.com/4nYkccmwzP
#Gomora is a perfect depiction of what happens in SA,and now our parents can see what favouritism does to siblings pic.twitter.com/bWb9zLcpAd— chun swae. (@girl_kaybee) September 10, 2020
Those Words From MaSonto Are Not Good To Say To Your Own Child....I Hate What She Is Doing To Pretty💔😢💔#Gomora #gomoramzansi #GomoraMzanzi pic.twitter.com/4Svahv3hEn— Phineas Tlhabane (@PhineasTlhaban2) September 10, 2020
" It's not easy to love you pretty. " 💔#Gomora #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/SYMGn4z3p5— Lwazi Msomi (@RealLwaziMsomi) September 10, 2020
Me Crying for Preety be like 😭😭#Gomora #GomoraMzanzi pic.twitter.com/0YUOQydqD7— Tebello Motshwane 👑🦋 (@_t_i_n_n_y_t_) September 10, 2020
What hurts even more deeply about Mam'Sonto and Pretty's story is that it's someone's reality..💔💔 #Gomora pic.twitter.com/IGSSBHVYwE— That Wine Lady | Mrs Thor Odinson (@Noks_KaMajiya) September 10, 2020
How can Mam'Sonto say that to Pretty? #gomoramzansi #Gomora pic.twitter.com/BpCl6drOjV— Katlego (@Katli_Mendes) September 10, 2020
Mam Sonto deserves a hot slap because wow💀#Gomora#gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/M2ufe4Y5JQ— Kgosi.Neo (@KgosiNeo4) September 9, 2020
I feel for Pretty 💔💔💔💔#Gomora pic.twitter.com/zQfkK13P0k— 👑 Miss Memela 🌹 (@MemelaMiss) September 10, 2020
May I never be a mother who hates her children because of a man, a man a man banna ke di kolobe il never shem, yooh sonto #Gomora pic.twitter.com/0LbXtxPUMR— Kholofelo Mokwele (@KholofeloFelo1) September 10, 2020
Someone call Sis Angie Please Step In ,yhu Mamsonto 😭😭😭😭#GomoraMzansi #Gomora pic.twitter.com/TdcKUuOqKM— Nomkhitha Mamgqwashu Kwanini (@NicciKwanini) September 10, 2020