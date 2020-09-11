TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | 'Gomora' fans finally find out why Sonto hates Pretty, and it's heartbreaking

How can a mother hate her own daughter?

11 September 2020 - 15:00
Actress Siyasanga Papu, left, plays Pretty in 'Gomora', Connie Chiume is her mother, Sonto, and Katlego Danke is favourite daughter Thati.
Image: Instagram/Siyasanga Papu

After wondering and making assumptions about why Sonto hates Pretty so much, Gomora fans were heartbroken when they discovered the truth.

Viewers have watched Sonto make it clear Thati is her favourite daughter, and they have been wondering why Pretty's mere existence seems to irritate Sonto. All this even though Pretty is the one who has been there for Sonto through the ups and downs.

Their suspicions that there must be hidden issues were validated when Sonto made Thati the sole beneficiary of her wealth.

Instead of sharing her assets between her two daughters, Sonto cut Pretty out of her will and refused to explain why, except to say “Pretty is weak”.

After multiple confrontations and attempts to arrange family meetings, Sonto finally spilled the beans on Thursday.

As it turns it, Pretty is suffering for the deeds of her father. Sonto can't stand her because she looks like her father, laughs like her father and apparently also eats like her father. Sonto hates Pretty's father with a passion and  has transferred those feelings towards an undeserving Pretty,

Viewers were shook and honestly heartbroken for Pretty. especially when Sonto said: “Yes, Pretty, it is not easy to love you!”

Check out their reactions below:

