Nasty C responds to DJ Speedsta's 'your album is s**t' dig

The streets seem to have concluded that DJ Speedsta enjoys riding Nasty C's wave. This after he took to Twitter to have a mini tantrum about Nasty C's answer in a recent interview when he was asked about the DJ.

In what was either a random outburst or strategic Twitter rant for hype, DJ Speedsta apparently only just caught wind of Nasty C's interview with Mac G last week.

In the interview, as with most interviews after the first Speedsta vs Nasty twar, Nasty C was asked to elaborate on how he feels about the DJ and the claims he's made.

Nasty maintained he felt Speedsta was simply jealous of him and his success.