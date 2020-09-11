Nasty C responds to DJ Speedsta's 'your album is s**t' dig
When Nasty said 'imagine having Speed in your name and not in your career. Could never be me,' it was pretty much over!
The streets seem to have concluded that DJ Speedsta enjoys riding Nasty C's wave. This after he took to Twitter to have a mini tantrum about Nasty C's answer in a recent interview when he was asked about the DJ.
In what was either a random outburst or strategic Twitter rant for hype, DJ Speedsta apparently only just caught wind of Nasty C's interview with Mac G last week.
In the interview, as with most interviews after the first Speedsta vs Nasty twar, Nasty C was asked to elaborate on how he feels about the DJ and the claims he's made.
Nasty maintained he felt Speedsta was simply jealous of him and his success.
Here's the video on why Nasty C and Speedsta are fighting but Nasty was asked a question tho so what was he supposed to do... pic.twitter.com/ubw6GDTSDy— Blackman_sed (@blackman_sed) September 11, 2020
Upon seeing the clip, Speedsta went on to take a dig at the young rapper. In a now-deleted tweet, Speedsta told Nasty C to keep his name out of his mouth, and added that his album is “overrated”.
This was his explanation for deleting the tweet only a few minutes after it caught fire: “I’ve taken my tweets down because of client. I got a new deal I’m working on. Apologies to all my stakeholders. I meant what I said though!”
Nasty initially blue ticked Speedsta, but then decided “nah” and came hard for the DJ.
"N**gas came out their own a**es talking about me when I was quiet, now that I’m exposing their sad a**es bayatetema. Fuseg! I’m listening to this new Cass, leave me alone!”
But for tweeps it was when Nasty said “imagine having Speed in your name and not in your career. Could never be me', that they knew the DJ was pretty much done for!
Nasty C VS Speedsta
Meanwhile the streets are here for the drama!
I'm convinced that Speedsta and Nota are definitely on that WhatsApp group Nasty C was taking about. The hate towards guys like Nasty C & Cassper is just to much. pic.twitter.com/2aFi68wicd— Azee (@TheRealAzee_RSA) September 11, 2020
It’s going to be a long day💀 while we camping here someone fill me up what happened 👀 pic.twitter.com/DS1VoCURIW— Gugz.🦄 (@GuguSeritsane) September 11, 2020
