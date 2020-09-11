TshisaLIVE

Nasty C responds to DJ Speedsta's 'your album is s**t' dig

When Nasty said 'imagine having Speed in your name and not in your career. Could never be me,' it was pretty much over!

11 September 2020 - 18:00
Nasty C ain't got time for DJ Speedsta.
Nasty C ain't got time for DJ Speedsta.
Image: GALLO/FRENNIE SHIVAMBU

The streets seem to have concluded that DJ Speedsta enjoys riding Nasty C's wave. This after he took to Twitter to have a mini tantrum about Nasty C's answer in a recent interview when he was asked about the DJ.

In what was either a random outburst or strategic Twitter rant for hype, DJ Speedsta apparently only just caught wind of Nasty C's interview with Mac G  last week.

In the interview, as with most interviews after the first Speedsta vs Nasty twar, Nasty C was asked to elaborate on how he feels about the DJ and the claims he's made.

Nasty maintained he felt Speedsta was simply jealous of him and his success.

Upon seeing the clip, Speedsta went on to take a dig at the young rapper. In a now-deleted tweet, Speedsta told Nasty C to keep his name out of his mouth, and added that his album is “overrated”.

This was his explanation for deleting the tweet only a few minutes after it caught fire:  “I’ve taken my tweets down because of client. I got a new deal I’m working on. Apologies to all my stakeholders. I meant what I said though!”

Nasty initially blue ticked Speedsta, but then decided “nah” and came hard for the DJ.

"N**gas came out their own a**es talking about me when I was quiet, now that I’m exposing their sad a**es bayatetema. Fuseg! I’m listening to this new Cass, leave me alone!”

But for tweeps it was when Nasty said “imagine having Speed in your name and not in your career. Could never be me', that they knew the DJ was pretty much done for!

Meanwhile the streets are here for the drama!

Check out the reactions:

Nasty C opens up about 'disappointing' DJ Speedsta twar: It's jealousy

Nasty C says he expected people to switch up on him after the Def Jam deal, but not Speedsta
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

WATCH | Scoop warns new school hip-hop rappers: The internet alone won't do it for you

Success all boils down to having a good manager ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

'Shut your face, God is my bestie' Nasty C hits back

The fan told the rapper to put some respect on God's name.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Gemini Major balances the nation: Here's what's wrong with KZN hip-hop

Gemini Major gives Durban rappers the formula to succeed.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Letoya Makhene on her lover: I chose her because she’s great in bed TshisaLIVE
  2. Lerato Sengadi calls out ‘rude’ Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for disrespecting Thuli ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Thickleeyonce slams 'racist' Clicks advert apology, as Zakes Bantwini calls for ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Master KG’s 'Jerusalema' is officially the most Shazamed song in the world! TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | Buhle’s nudes are making it hard for her to breathe in 'Gomora' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Teen found dead in Eldorado Park one week after Nateniël Julies' killing
'Please, no bail,' asks mother of Nateniël Julies as police trio appear in court
X