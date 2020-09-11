Somizi’s cookbook is almost here & the recipes alone have fans hyped!

A cooking talk show may have come first for Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, but that has not stopped the star's dream of publishing his own cookbook

Even though folks never forget to mention that Somizi is not a qualified chef, there's still no denying the man has a passion for food and the cooking skills to match. The always “booked and busy” Idols SA judge has been speaking about his upcoming cookbook for a little over a year, and it seems he's finally ready to let it go.

Somizi took to his Instagram on Thursday to share the progress he's made on the project, and revealed is going to be self-published.

“The hard work begins today. It's been months of preps. My new baby (cookbook) will born end of November. For the festive (season). Self-published. Who is ready to buy a copy?," he wrote, adding that info about pre-orders for the book would be released soon.

In the video Somizi shares a sneak peek of the recipes included in the book, and all the wannabe cooks on his TL were hooked.